Brewers' losing streak at three after Mets win doubleheader opener

DeGrom got his third straight no-decision allowing two runs and four hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks, his seventh start with double-digit strikeouts this season. His ERA has risen from 0.50 to 1.08 in his last three starts.

He threw six pitches of 100 mph or higher, all in his last three innings, and with 185 this season already is within 11 of Noah Syndergaard in 2016 for the most in a year since pitch tracking started in 2008.

DeGrom has 1,505 strikeouts, reaching 1,500 in his 198th start, the second-fastest behind Yu Darvish’s 197.

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes gave up one run and six hits while striking out eight and walking none over 5⅔ innings. Francisco Lindor blooped an RBI single in the first.

DeGrom eschews All-Star game

DeGrom said he will not be attending the All-Star Game at Coors Field so he can spend time with his family and rest for the second half.

"I've thought about it and obviously being named to an All-Star Game is a great honor but I'm just going to take that time and spend it with my family and get healthy for the second half," he said.