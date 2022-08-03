Brewers lose walk-off game to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center field for a lead-off blast. Reynolds’ 16th homer of the season and first walk-off in the majors ended a drought of 15 games since he hit three against the Washington Nationals on June 26.

Wil Crowe (4-6) struck out one without allowing a hit in the final 1⅓ innings for Pittsburgh.

Willy Adames had four RBIs for the Brewers, the final two coming on a two-out single in the eighth that cut into a three-run deficit. Rowdy Tellez then sent an RBI single down the line in right, tying it at 7.

Taylor Rogers, acquired as part of a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday, struck out one and walked one in the eighth for the Brewers.

After Ke’Bryan Hayes gave the Pirates a 5-4 lead with an RBI single in the seventh, Oneil Cruz followed by driving a sinker from Brent Suter 434 feet to right-center. The two-run homer, the eighth in 36 games for the 23-year-old, came after he had a three-run shot in the sixth inning Tuesday.

The Pirates fell behind 4-0 in the second when starter Tyler Beede gave up a two-run double to Adames. Beede was replaced after 1⅓ innings by Dillon Peters, who allowed an RBI single by Tellez.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta surrendered a two-run double to Hayes, cutting the lead in half in the third of the right-hander’s return from a lat strain. Pitching for the first time since May 22, Peralta gave up two runs on four hits and 67 pitches (41 strikes) in 3⅔ innings.

Michael Chavis hit a double down the right-field line, scoring Cruz from first to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 4-3 in the sixth. Tucupita Marcano tied it with a single, his third hit after being recalled from Class AAA Indianapolis earlier in the day.

Roster moves

Brewers: Right-hander Dinelson Lamet and catcher Pedro Severino were designated for assignment. Lamet was acquired as part of a package for Hader. … Right-hander Peter Strzelecki was optioned to Class AAA Nashville.

Pirates: Right-hander Yohan Ramirez was recalled from Indianapolis. … Infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment.

From the infirmary

Pirates: Right-hander David Bednar (low back inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 31. … Catcher Tyler Heineman left after the fourth inning with right groin discomfort.

Up next

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers against Pirates right-hander Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09) in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff has allowed more than two earned runs once in his past nine starts. Thompson has given up seven runs in each of his past two starts.