Brewers lose to Giants on walk-off grand slam

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mike Yastrzemski hit a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants stunned the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 Friday night at Oracle Park.

Just when it looked like the Giants were headed to another loss in what has become quintessential fashion this season, they pulled out the time machine for some of last year’s ninth-inning magic.

After mammoth solo shots from Joey Bart and Darin Ruf against Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader that pulled them within one in the bottom of the ninth, Yastrzemski delivered the big blow — maybe the biggest this season — wthat sent the Giants home winners.

Their ninth-inning rally gave the Giants their first win in 37 tries this season when trailing after eight innings.

Austin Slater, who scored from third base on Yastrzemski’s grand slam, was caught between first and second on a pick off but beat the throw to second. Yermin Mercedes reached when Hader hit him with a pitch. And Slater poked a blooper into right to bring up Yastrzmeski.

All of the Brewers’ five runs came in a disaster of a fifth inning that replicated so many of the faults that had led to losses during their stretch of baseball that dropped them 13½ back of the division lead and out of playoff position.

Despite recording his sixth and seventh strikeouts of the night to start the inning, Alex Wood would not finish the fifth, and the Brewers would eventually bat around while scoring five runs — only two of which were earned.

The Mercury News contributed