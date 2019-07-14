MILWAUKEE — Tyler Beede pitched effectively into the seventh inning, had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Sunday at Miller Park.
Brandon Belt homered for the Giants, who took two out of three in the series.
Belt's solo homer with one out in the fifth, his 11th of the season, off Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin put the Giants in front 2-1.
Christian Yelich's solo shot in the sixth, his 32nd, pulled the Brewers even before Beede's run-scoring single in the seventh put the Giants in front to stay. San Francisco sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning and tacked on five more runs after Beede's hit to break it open against Milwaukee relievers Corbin Burnes and Matt Albers.
Burnes (1-5) gave up four hits and four runs without retiring a batter.
Beede, recalled from Class AA Richmond before the game, made his ninth start of the season. He had last started for the Giants on July 2 when he earned his second career win in holding San Diego to one earned run in seven innings.
Beede (3-3) gave up seven hits and three runs in 6⅔ innings. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.
Chacin, the Brewers' starter on Opening Day, hasn't won since April 30. He gave up two runs and four hits in five innings.
Roster move
The Giants optioned right-hander Ray Black to Class AAA Sacramento on Sunday to clear a spot for Beede.
From the infirmary
Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal remained in the game after being struck on the left foot by a pitch from Beede. ... Giants third baseman Evan Longoria left the game in the fifth with left-foot discomfort. ... Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson, who experienced back tightness in Friday night's game, was held out for the second consecutive day. ... Giants outfielder Austin Slater, who got the day off on Saturday until pinch hitting in the seventh, didn't start on Sunday after arriving at Miller Park with a fever. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the fifth and remained in the game.
Up next
Adrian Houser (2-3, 4.01) will make his sixth start of the season in the opener of the Brewers' three-game series against Atlanta.