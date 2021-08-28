Brewers lose series opener to Twins

“It was a big spot and a missed call,” Counsell said of Garcia’s argument. “Avi was having a good at-bat, he got the at-bat to 3-2 at that point and there’s frustration when you miss a call in a spot like that.”

The outlook for these teams has shifted hard since the season-opening series in Milwaukee, when the two-time defending AL Central champion Twins were one out away from a sweep. After losing the first game in 10 innings, when the Brewers rallied for three runs in the ninth, the Twins bounced back to win the next two games. They’ve produced little resiliency since.

With Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda currently on the injured list, and Maeda set for season-ending elbow surgery next week, none of the original members of the rotation remain in that role. Jose Berrios and J.A. Happ were traded, and Matt Shoemaker was released.

That’s why Albers was here, returning to a Twins team he pitched for in 2016. His last major league start was Sept. 30, 2017, for Seattle.

Buxton is back

The Twins are long-buried in the standings, but they got a bump from the return of star center fielder Byron Buxton after a 55-game absence following a broken pinky finger on his left hand.

He said before he expects some residual soreness.