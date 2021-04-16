Brewers lose series opener to Pirates

Frazier scored on Bryan Reynolds’ two-out double to make it 4-0.

Milwaukee’s only run came in the bottom of the fifth when Jace Peterson hit a one-out single and scored on Tyrone Taylor’s double.

The Brewers had multiple opportunities to cut into the lead with RBI leader Travis Shaw at the plate in two-out situations, but he was unable to deliver.

Shaw struck out swinging at a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded in the third. Milwaukee had two on in the fifth when his line drive went right into the Pirates’ infield shift, enabling Newman to snare it. Shaw came up with the bases full again in the seventh but flied out on reliever Sam Howard’s first pitch.

"We had traffic on, we had a hitter that's feeling good up there and it just didn't play tonight," Counsell said.

Polanco broke the game open in the eighth with a two-run homer off Devin Williams, who has allowed four earned runs in 3⅔ innings this season. Williams gave up just one earned run over 27 innings last season to earn NL Rookie of the Year honors.