Brewers lose home opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Considering all the Milwaukee Brewers had dealt with since playing their previous game, just getting back on the field Monday night might have been more meaningful than the result.

Their 6-4 loss to the White Sox was certainly a disappointment — especially when only playing 60 games this season. But having endured an entire weekend of games wiped out because their opponent suffered a coronavirus outbreak, losing their clubhouse leader for the rest of the season after he opted out due to virus concerns and learning a beloved member of the coaching staff had suffered a heart attack during a team workout, a little bit of rust was to be expected.

“It’s been tough, the last two days,” starting left-hander Brett Anderson said. “But once you get between the lines, you try to block everything out and try to win a ball game.”

Anderson, who was scheduled to start Friday’s original home opener, got off to an auspicious start when Luis Robert hit his first offering of the game off his foot. Anderson went on to allow two runs in the opening inning on a ground out and a sacrifice fly but settled in and kept Chicago scoreless over the next two innings.