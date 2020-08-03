Brewers lose home opener to White Sox rally

MILWAUKEE — Considering all the Milwaukee Brewers had dealt with since playing their previous game, just getting back on the field Monday night might have been more meaningful than the result.
Their 6-4 loss to the White Sox was certainly a disappointment — especially when only playing 60 games this season. But having endured an entire weekend of games wiped out because their opponent suffered a coronavirus outbreak, losing their clubhouse leader for the rest of the season after he opted out due to virus concerns and learning a beloved member of the coaching staff had suffered a heart attack during a team workout, a little bit of rust was to be expected.
“It’s been tough, the last two days,” starting left-hander Brett Anderson said. “But once you get between the lines, you try to block everything out and try to win a ball game.”
Anderson, who was scheduled to start Friday’s original home opener, got off to an auspicious start when Luis Robert hit his first offering of the game off his foot. Anderson went on to allow two runs in the opening inning on a ground out and a sacrifice fly but settled in and kept Chicago scoreless over the next two innings.
“It just kind of got stiff,” Anderson said of his foot. “I battled through the next two innings and tried to give us a chance but it didn’t work out. Hopefully, next time I can go deeper into the game.”
The Brewers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back doubles by Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia.
Yelich’s double snapped an 0-for-19 skid and represented just his second hit of the season in his first Miller Park at-bat since Sept. 8 of last season. He finished with two hits, adding a single to right in the seventh.
“He had a nice day,” Counsell said.
Garcia also finished with two hits and drove in a pair of runs in his Miller Park debut while Ben Gamel, making his first start since Lorenzo Cain chose to opt out for the rest of the season, picked up two hits while also driving in one run and scoring another.
Yelich and Garcia teamed up again in the fifth when Jace Fry allowed a leadoff single to Orlando Arcia, who moved to third on Gamel’s double. Fry retired Logan Morrison on a fly ball to left to bring up Keston Hiura, who Fry walked intentionally to load the bases for Yelich.
It was a risky move that seemed to pay off when Yelich looked at a cutter for strike three. But the decision went for naught when Garcia followed with a base hit to left, driving in a pair to but the Brewers ahead. Gamel’s two-out RBI single off Steve Cishek made it a 4-2 in the sixth
“It was a game with a lot of people involved and a lot of big moments,” Counsell said. “We just didn’t do quite enough tonight.”
Corbin Burnes had been cruising after taking over for Anderson to start the fourth. He’d struck out five batters when Jose Abreu stepped into the box with a runner on and two outs in the seventh. Behind 3-0 in the count, Burnes left a fastball up and over the plate that Abreu crushed to center for his second home run of the season.
“It’s one you look back on and second-guess yourself but I thought Corbin was throwing the ball beautifully,” Counsell said. “He was just being careful to (Abreu) and obviously, it didn’t play out. We had to keep the ball in the park there.”
Chicago pulled ahead in the eighth when a wild pitch by David Phelps allowd Leury Garcia to score. The White Sox added an insurance run in the ninth on Yoan Moncada’s solo home run to right off Corey Knebel.
“These are Major League Baseball games with good teams on the other side,” Counsell said. “They are challenging and hard to win but I thought we responded pretty well, considering the layoff. “
