Brewers' Lorenzo Cain opts out of season amid COVID-19 outbreak

MILWAUKEE — Lorenzo Cain's season is done.
Cain, the Milwaukee Brewers' veteran outfielder, announced he was opting out of the remainder of the 2020 season Saturday as Major League Baseball struggles to make progress in its attempt to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cain's decision comes after the Brewers' home opener was delayed for a second day after multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee's scheduled opponent for the weekend series, tested positive for the virus.
Cain, 34, appeared in five of the Brewers' six games this season and was hitting .333 (6-for-18) with a double, 2 RBIs, 3 walks and an .817 OPS.
In a statement announcing the news, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns expressed support for Cain's decision.
“Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season," the statement said. "We fully support Lorenzo’s decision, and will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse.”
Cain is the first Brewers player to opt out of the season but he joins a growing list of players who have chosen to sit out because of concerns over the virus.
Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks, Diamondbacks pitcher David Price, Giants catcher Buster Posey and Rockies infielder Ian Desmond are some of the bigger names to have opted out this year.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said earlier this week, following news of an outbreak among the Miami Marlins' traveling party, that he would respect the decision of any of his own players who made a similar choice.
"We all come at this situation a little differently, and that's what we've tried to preach and respect," Counsell said.
"We have to realize that we have different concerns about it, different fears about it. Some of us are more at risk than others and that's really important to respect. Some of us have family situations that are more challenging than others."
Originally a 17th round pick by the Brewers in the 2004 MLB draft, Cain was one of the team's top prospects when he was traded to Kansas City as part of a package for right-hander Zack Greinke in December 2010.
Cain returned to Milwaukee in January 2018, agreeing to a then-record five-year, $80 million contract on the same day the Brewers acquired outfielder Christian Yelich in a blockbuster trade with Miami.
