Brewers' Lorenzo Cain opts out of season amid COVID-19 outbreak

Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks, Diamondbacks pitcher David Price, Giants catcher Buster Posey and Rockies infielder Ian Desmond are some of the bigger names to have opted out this year.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said earlier this week, following news of an outbreak among the Miami Marlins' traveling party, that he would respect the decision of any of his own players who made a similar choice.

"We all come at this situation a little differently, and that's what we've tried to preach and respect," Counsell said.

"We have to realize that we have different concerns about it, different fears about it. Some of us are more at risk than others and that's really important to respect. Some of us have family situations that are more challenging than others."

Originally a 17th round pick by the Brewers in the 2004 MLB draft, Cain was one of the team's top prospects when he was traded to Kansas City as part of a package for right-hander Zack Greinke in December 2010.

Cain returned to Milwaukee in January 2018, agreeing to a then-record five-year, $80 million contract on the same day the Brewers acquired outfielder Christian Yelich in a blockbuster trade with Miami.