Brewers leave injured reliever Devin Williams off roster for wild card series against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Devin Williams has been one of the most effective relief pitchers in the National League this season and a big reason why the Milwaukee Brewers are in the postseason for a third consecutive year.

But Williams will not available when the Brewers open their wild card series Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee left the rookie right-hander off its roster for the opening round because of soreness in his right shoulder.

Losing Williams is a huge blow for the Brewers, who have used him in a setup role ahead of closer Josh Hader this season.

He pitched himself into consideration for NL Rookie and Reliever of the Year honors, allowing just one earned run in 22 appearances while striking out 53 batters in 27 innings for a strikeout rate of 17.7.

Left-handed starter Brett Anderson also was left off the roster. Anderson was pulled in the third inning of his past start because of a blister on his throwing hand.

Outfielder Ben Gamel and designated hitter/first baseman Daniel Vogelbach were added to the roster. Gamel had been on the injured list since Sept. 20 with a strained left quad while Vogelbach tweaked his right quad running to first base in the ninth inning of Sunday's loss to the Cardinals in the regular-season finale.