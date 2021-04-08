Brewers' Kolten Wong tweaks troublesome oblique, could be headed for IL

ST. LOUIS — Thursday began with nervousness and tears for Kolten Wong as he returned to Busch Stadium for the first time as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The second baseman's day ended with similar feelings, but for entirely different reasons.

Wong was removed from the game in the seventh inning of the 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals after re-aggravating a left-oblique injury that left him out of the starting lineup a day earlier in Chicago.

"I've been dealing with this for the past three, four games just trying to hopefully work through it and play through it," Wong said. "When I took that last swing against (Adam) Wainwright's curveball (in the fourth inning), I just felt it grabbed on me big time."

He stayed in the game for three more innings but during his at-bat to lead off the seventh against Andrew Miller it was obvious something wasn't right.

"I think you could tell by the swing I took," Wong said. "It wasn't pretty. Just one of the things where I tried to go out there and compete in that last (at-bat) and stay in the game for the guys out there, but I just knew I wasn't going to really be any help at that point."