Brewers' Kolten Wong spurs shutout victory against Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona's defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

A day after ending a 17-game losing streak, the Diamondbacks were behind from the start. Kolten Wong led off with a home run and that was plenty for Freddy Peralta and the Brewers bullpen in a combined two-hitter.

Arizona also lost star outfielder Ketel Marte, who is hitting .366. He slowed down on his way to second on a ground-rule double in the first inning and exited with tightness in his left hamstring.

But Vogelbach took a far more unusual path to score in the sixth.

Vogelbach was on second with two outs and the Brewers ahead 1-0 when Omar Narvaez singled to center field against reliever Stefan Crichton.

The hit normally would've scored Vogelbach without a play. But Vogelbach pulled up lame just after rounding third base and even veered away from the plate.

Arizona infielders Josh Rojas and Nick Ahmed, however, never saw Vogelbach in distress. Instead, they tossed the ball to each other after getting the relay despite the waving and hollering from Crichton, catcher Daulton Varsho and teammates.