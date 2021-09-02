Brewers knock Giants out of first place with third straight win in series

Anderson, whose career began across San Francisco Bay with the Oakland Athletics from 2009-2013 then later returned, had lost three straight starts and is winless since Aug. 1 at Atlanta.

Scootin' about

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has a blast renting a scooter any chance he gets on the road.

"I do it everywhere, it's a good way to see cities without a car," he said after scooting to the ballpark Wednesday. "You expand your footprint of the city."

Trainer's room

Brewers: C Manny Pina was placed on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his left oblique, the move retroactive to Sunday. "Better to miss six or seven days than to miss seven or eight weeks," Pina said. "I think less than 10 days I'll be fine." ... 3B Eduardo Escobar is slated to return from a strained right hamstring Friday when the Brewers host St. Louis. ... The Brewers activated 1B Daniel Vogelbach from the 60-day injured list after he had been sidelined by a strained left hamstring and sprained right foot.