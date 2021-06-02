Brewers' Keston Hiura remains mired in batting slump

MILWAUKEE — On a day when the Milwaukee Brewers' bats sprung to life for the first time this season, one was noticeably absent.
While the Brewers combined for five home runs — including two each by Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor — in their 10-7 loss to the Tigers Monday, Keston Hiura went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, digging even deeper into a frustrating, season-long slump that seems to have only gotten worse since coming back from a temporary demotion to Class AAA Nashville last month.
"He has not had a good night since he's been back," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Milwaukee hoped playing in a lower-pressure setting such as Nashville, along with some time away for a mental break, would help him recover from an abysmal start that saw him bat .152 with just one home run and 32 strikeouts in 89 plate appearances.
At first, the move appeared to work. Hiura returned home to California, where he spent time with his mother who is undergoing chemotherapy, then reported to Nashville where he put up gaudy numbers (.438/.526/.906 with six doubles, three home runs and a 1.433 OPS) over nine games.
"He took the assignment and did as much as he could possibly do," Counsell said upon Hiura's return. "He proved to himself and to us that he's ready to come back. So we're happy it was quick. Hopefully, it's gotten him straightened out and we can put it behind us.
Unfortunately for the Brewers, that hasn't been the case. Since returning on May 24, Hiura is 1-for-23 with two walks and 13 strikeouts, dropping his batting average to .127 with a .435 OPS.
"Keston’s hot streak down there has not translated up here," Counsell said. "We’ve got to evaluate it, there’s no question."
Hiura is hardly alone in his offensive struggles. Offense has been a problem all season for Milwaukee, which went into its off day Wednesday last in the National League with a .211 team batting average, 13th in slugging (.363) and 14th in OPS (.659) while striking out 552 times, second only to the Phillies.
Christian Yelich is batting .250 after going 1-for-5 Tuesday but is 6-for-38 (.158) since returning from the injured list on May 18. Travis Shaw's average is down to .199 for the year after going 4-for-40 over his last 16 games while Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting just .150 this season as he adjusts to National League pitching following eight seasons with the Red Sox.
The Brewers aren't overly concerned about Yelich, who won back-to-back batting titles in 2018 and '19 and has a proven track record of success. Shaw's slump is problematic, but the ability to platoon him with Luis Urias or Daniel Robertson makes it less of a liability and the Brewers have similar options to cover Bradley in the outfield, most notably Taylor who returned to Milwaukee when Lorenzo Cain went on the IL Tuesday.
With Hiura, though, the Brewers don't have an obvious alternative.
Daniel Vogelbach moved into the everyday role at first base during Hiura's demotion. The Brewers don't view him as a long-term solution at the position and he, too, hasn't swung the bat as expected (.204/.323/.324, three home runs, .647 OPS).
"We need more production out of that spot," Counsell said. "That's the bottom line."
A lack of viable options at the minor league level further complicates the situation.
None of the teams' top 30 prospects according to MLBPipeline.com are first basemen and only one — Jesus Parra, ranked No. 21 — has corner infield experience. Parra, though, is only 18 years old and with just 65 games of experience in the Dominican Summer League is a long way from making a big league roster.
Milwaukee could consider Zac Green, who is batting .267 with nine home runs, 26 RBIs and a 1.001 OPS at Nashville. Green, 27, has played primarily third base for the Sounds this season but has 188 appearances (182 starts) at first during his minor league career including three so far this season.
Adding Green would present an additional challenge as he's not currently on the 40-man roster so the Brewers would need to remove somebody from the roster in order to create space for him at the big league level.
That leaves it to Hiura, for now, to figure things out on his own and revert to the form that made him the franchise's most highly-touted offensive prospect since Ryan Braun.
His teammates are confident he'll do just that.
"Eventually going to turn for him," starting right-hander Corbin Burnes said. "I think the team will be a lot better and in a lot better place once he's swinging the bat because obviously he's a huge impact bat. He does a great job coming every day, good energy and putting his work in and just doing everything he can to get this thing turned around."