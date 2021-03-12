 Skip to main content
Brewers' Keston Hiura making steady progress at first base
BREWERS

Craig Counsell isn't worried about Keston Hiura making mistakes this spring.

In fact, the Milwaukee Brewers manager is hoping they happen frequently as Hiura transitions to first base for the first time in his career.

"I want just experiences to happen," Counsell said. "I want mistakes to happen. I want different plays to happen. Just pile those on. That’s all I want to happen. I want balls hit to them I want plays for them. I don’t care what happens for them, I just want plays to happen."

Hiura's days have been busy, starting with morning workouts on the backfields with Counsell and other coaches. Then it's back to the main stadium, where he's appeared in nine of the Brewers' 12 Cactus League games.

That's where Counsell expects Hiura to do most of his learning. Coaches have worked hard to get Hiura familiar with the fundamentals of playing the position, but when it comes to actually grasping the concepts, there is simply no substitute for game action.

For Hiura, the adjustment is going as well as can be expected. He understands the importance of learning on the fly and using mistakes to help produce better outcomes.

"Sometimes, you need to fail in order to get the best out of it," Hiura said. "I’m starting to see more pickoffs, runners stealing, hard-hit balls on the ground to the left of me. It’s all important, especially during games, to get that experience because you can practice as close to game speed as you can, but ultimately in games is when you really learn the best."

Shifting Hiura became necessary after the Brewers signed two-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman Kolten Wong. Counsell and president of baseball operations David Stearns gave Hiura a heads-up when signing Wong became possible and Hiura embraced the opportunity, knowing that it wasn't going to be an easy process.

"I’ve always had huge respect for first basemen because I always knew it was more than just catching the ball or running over and going to first," Hiura said. "There’s a lot that goes into it. A lot more than I thought but I knew that everything would be brand-new, so trying to soak in as much information as I can."

He's had plenty of help, too. Counsell, infield coach Jason Lane and Class A Wisconsin manager Matt Erickson have been part of Hiura's tutoring staff. And even when he's not scheduled to play, or even participate in certain drills, Hiura has made his way to the field to get more experience, sometimes just by standing at first base and taking throws from other infielders.

"The No. 1 thing for every first baseman is receiving the baseball," Erickson said. "He’s looked really comfortable with slowing down to make the catch, then getting his footwork right to make accurate throws to bases. I think he’s getting more comfortable there, for sure."

Hiura's spring workload also includes finding ways to improve offensively. Though he led the team with 13 home runs last season, he also led the National League with 85 strikeouts and batted just .212. With only 531 at-bats on his resume, Hiura is still a work-in-progress offensively but isn't concerned that the defensive emphasis this spring will cause him to regress at the plate.

He came into Friday's game with just one hit in 16 at-bats. But like with his defense, he expects actual game action to be the most beneficial.

"I know what it’s taken in the past to get myself prepared for the season," Hiura said. "We’re about halfway through spring training now so we’re seeing more back-to-back games, more consistent at-bats and seeing a lot more frontline pitchers. The more at-bats the better."

On the field

Hiura's RBI double in the third inning sparked the Brewers in an 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Dylan Cozens and Billy McKinney homered while Jace Peterson added an RBI triple as Milwaukee's offense had 10 hits, including four over 3⅓ innings against Cubs starter Jake Arrieta.

The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff gave up five hits and struck out one batter over two scoreless innings in his second start.

"He got into a jam in the first and then we kicked a double-play ball, and he got into another one but he did a really nice job with the traffic," Counsell said. "I thought it was a good outing for Woody. You kind of want him to experience some things. And he did today and worked himself out of it with some nice action."

Chicago avoided a shutout when Alfonso Rivas drove in former Brewers infielder Eric Sogard with an RBI triple in the sixth off Phil Bickford. The Cubs added two more runs in the seventh against Thomas Jankins before Quintin Torres-Costa recorded the final out to earn his first save.

Welcome aboard

Jackie Bradley Jr. saw his first action in a Brewers uniform Friday morning as he took part in an intrasquad scrimmage and got a bit of a rude welcome in the form of a 98 mph fastball from right-hander Corbin Burnes.

"I tell you what, that will get you ready real fast," Bradley said. "Ready or not, here he comes. It was cool, though."

Bradley got four at-bats while playing in a game for the first time since signing a two-year contract with the Brewers earlier this week.

"I felt comfortable," Bradley said. "I got to see some pitches; see a variety of pitches — fastball, changeup, cutter, curveball and even a split. It was a good mixture in there. It was good to get some timing and go from there, kind of see where you are swinging."

Counsell said Bradley will make his Cactus League debut Saturday, batting in the leadoff spot when the Brewers host the Texas Rangers.

Making his third appearance of the spring, Burnes threw 42 pitches in the scrimmage.

"It was good to get out there," Burnes said. "We were able to control the innings a little bit and get up to the pitch count I needed. I think every inning I threw four or five outs. It was good to get the extended work and get to the pitch count we wanted to get to."

Roster moves

The Brewers made their first round of roster moves, optioning catcher Mario Feliciano, outfielder Corey Ray and right-handed pitchers Alec Bettinger and Dylan File to Class AAA Nashville.

Additionally, outfielders Tristen Lutz and Garrett Mitchell, infielder Brice Turang and pitchers Clayton Andrews, Jake Cousins, Miguel Sanchez, Ethan Small, Jankins and Torres-Costa have been reassigned to minor league camp.

The moves were largely procedural, Counsell said, and those players will continue to see action in Cactus League games.

"None of these send-outs were performance-related," Counsell said. "They didn't have a chance to make the team. They're just going to dress in a different locker room but they'll be considered part of our early camp group."

Noticeably absent from that list is right-hander Aaron Ashby. The Brewers' fourth-round pick in 2018 has six strikeouts in his two outings and is scheduled to make another appearance Saturday against the Rangers.

"I think it's a testament to the progress he's made," Counsell said. "He's made a pretty big move forward."

From the infirmary

Utility man Mark Mathias is seeking treatment options after an MRI revealed a "significant injury" to his right shoulder, Counsell said.

Mathias sustained the injury while making a diving catch earlier this week.

On Deck

Right-hander Drew Rasmussen will start Saturday against the Rangers at American Family Fields. Rasmussen struck out three batters over two innings against the Padres his last time out and is being stretched out for a potential multi-inning or starting role this season. Texas starter Kyle Cody has allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in his two previous appearances.

