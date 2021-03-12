Brewers' Keston Hiura making steady progress at first base

Craig Counsell isn't worried about Keston Hiura making mistakes this spring.
In fact, the Milwaukee Brewers manager is hoping they happen frequently as Hiura transitions to first base for the first time in his career.
"I want just experiences to happen," Counsell said. "I want mistakes to happen. I want different plays to happen. Just pile those on. That’s all I want to happen. I want balls hit to them I want plays for them. I don’t care what happens for them, I just want plays to happen."
Hiura's days have been busy, starting with morning workouts on the backfields with Counsell and other coaches. Then it's back to the main stadium, where he's appeared in nine of the Brewers' 12 Cactus League games.
That's where Counsell expects Hiura to do most of his learning. Coaches have worked hard to get Hiura familiar with the fundamentals of playing the position, but when it comes to actually grasping the concepts, there is simply no substitute for game action.
For Hiura, the adjustment is going as well as can be expected. He understands the importance of learning on the fly and using mistakes to help produce better outcomes.
"Sometimes, you need to fail in order to get the best out of it," Hiura said. "I’m starting to see more pickoffs, runners stealing, hard-hit balls on the ground to the left of me. It’s all important, especially during games, to get that experience because you can practice as close to game speed as you can, but ultimately in games is when you really learn the best."
Shifting Hiura became necessary after the Brewers signed two-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman Kolten Wong. Counsell and president of baseball operations David Stearns gave Hiura a heads-up when signing Wong became possible and Hiura embraced the opportunity, knowing that it wasn't going to be an easy process.
"I’ve always had huge respect for first basemen because I always knew it was more than just catching the ball or running over and going to first," Hiura said. "There’s a lot that goes into it. A lot more than I thought but I knew that everything would be brand-new, so trying to soak in as much information as I can."
He's had plenty of help, too. Counsell, infield coach Jason Lane and Class A Wisconsin manager Matt Erickson have been part of Hiura's tutoring staff. And even when he's not scheduled to play, or even participate in certain drills, Hiura has made his way to the field to get more experience, sometimes just by standing at first base and taking throws from other infielders.
"The No. 1 thing for every first baseman is receiving the baseball," Erickson said. "He’s looked really comfortable with slowing down to make the catch, then getting his footwork right to make accurate throws to bases. I think he’s getting more comfortable there, for sure."
Hiura's spring workload also includes finding ways to improve offensively. Though he led the team with 13 home runs last season, he also led the National League with 85 strikeouts and batted just .212. With only 531 at-bats on his resume, Hiura is still a work-in-progress offensively but isn't concerned that the defensive emphasis this spring will cause him to regress at the plate.
He came into Friday's game with just one hit in 16 at-bats. But like with his defense, he expects actual game action to be the most beneficial.
"I know what it’s taken in the past to get myself prepared for the season," Hiura said. "We’re about halfway through spring training now so we’re seeing more back-to-back games, more consistent at-bats and seeing a lot more frontline pitchers. The more at-bats the better."
On the field
Hiura's RBI double in the third inning sparked the Brewers in an 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Dylan Cozens and Billy McKinney homered while Jace Peterson added an RBI triple as Milwaukee's offense had 10 hits, including four over 3⅓ innings against Cubs starter Jake Arrieta.
The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff gave up five hits and struck out one batter over two scoreless innings in his second start.
"He got into a jam in the first and then we kicked a double-play ball, and he got into another one but he did a really nice job with the traffic," Counsell said. "I thought it was a good outing for Woody. You kind of want him to experience some things. And he did today and worked himself out of it with some nice action."
Chicago avoided a shutout when Alfonso Rivas drove in former Brewers infielder Eric Sogard with an RBI triple in the sixth off Phil Bickford. The Cubs added two more runs in the seventh against Thomas Jankins before Quintin Torres-Costa recorded the final out to earn his first save.
Welcome aboard
Jackie Bradley Jr. saw his first action in a Brewers uniform Friday morning as he took part in an intrasquad scrimmage and got a bit of a rude welcome in the form of a 98 mph fastball from right-hander Corbin Burnes.
"I tell you what, that will get you ready real fast," Bradley said. "Ready or not, here he comes. It was cool, though."
Bradley got four at-bats while playing in a game for the first time since signing a two-year contract with the Brewers earlier this week.
"I felt comfortable," Bradley said. "I got to see some pitches; see a variety of pitches — fastball, changeup, cutter, curveball and even a split. It was a good mixture in there. It was good to get some timing and go from there, kind of see where you are swinging."
Counsell said Bradley will make his Cactus League debut Saturday, batting in the leadoff spot when the Brewers host the Texas Rangers.
Making his third appearance of the spring, Burnes threw 42 pitches in the scrimmage.
"It was good to get out there," Burnes said. "We were able to control the innings a little bit and get up to the pitch count I needed. I think every inning I threw four or five outs. It was good to get the extended work and get to the pitch count we wanted to get to."
Roster moves
The Brewers made their first round of roster moves, optioning catcher Mario Feliciano, outfielder Corey Ray and right-handed pitchers Alec Bettinger and Dylan File to Class AAA Nashville.
Additionally, outfielders Tristen Lutz and Garrett Mitchell, infielder Brice Turang and pitchers Clayton Andrews, Jake Cousins, Miguel Sanchez, Ethan Small, Jankins and Torres-Costa have been reassigned to minor league camp.
The moves were largely procedural, Counsell said, and those players will continue to see action in Cactus League games.
"None of these send-outs were performance-related," Counsell said. "They didn't have a chance to make the team. They're just going to dress in a different locker room but they'll be considered part of our early camp group."
Noticeably absent from that list is right-hander Aaron Ashby. The Brewers' fourth-round pick in 2018 has six strikeouts in his two outings and is scheduled to make another appearance Saturday against the Rangers.
"I think it's a testament to the progress he's made," Counsell said. "He's made a pretty big move forward."
From the infirmary
Utility man Mark Mathias is seeking treatment options after an MRI revealed a "significant injury" to his right shoulder, Counsell said.
Mathias sustained the injury while making a diving catch earlier this week.
On Deck
Right-hander Drew Rasmussen will start Saturday against the Rangers at American Family Fields. Rasmussen struck out three batters over two innings against the Padres his last time out and is being stretched out for a potential multi-inning or starting role this season. Texas starter Kyle Cody has allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in his two previous appearances.
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.