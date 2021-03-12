Brewers' Keston Hiura making steady progress at first base

Craig Counsell isn't worried about Keston Hiura making mistakes this spring.

In fact, the Milwaukee Brewers manager is hoping they happen frequently as Hiura transitions to first base for the first time in his career.

"I want just experiences to happen," Counsell said. "I want mistakes to happen. I want different plays to happen. Just pile those on. That’s all I want to happen. I want balls hit to them I want plays for them. I don’t care what happens for them, I just want plays to happen."

Hiura's days have been busy, starting with morning workouts on the backfields with Counsell and other coaches. Then it's back to the main stadium, where he's appeared in nine of the Brewers' 12 Cactus League games.

That's where Counsell expects Hiura to do most of his learning. Coaches have worked hard to get Hiura familiar with the fundamentals of playing the position, but when it comes to actually grasping the concepts, there is simply no substitute for game action.

For Hiura, the adjustment is going as well as can be expected. He understands the importance of learning on the fly and using mistakes to help produce better outcomes.