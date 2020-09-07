Brewers' Keston Hiura credits work with hitting coach Andy Haines for turnaround

Hiura credits the turnaround to a minor change in his batting stance, and a lot of help from hitting coach Andy Haines.

"The big thing right now for me is trying to be more upright," Hiura said Monday. "I was leaning over the plate at times, which changes the pitch perspective and pitch selection and everything else just follows after that. Being a little bit more upright, not trying to load too much so I'm not late getting to the ball."

The results of that work were evident over the last week when Hiura hit four home runs, drove in nine and posted a 1.318 OPS during a six-game hitting streak that came to an end Sunday with an 0-for-4 showing in the Brewers' loss at Cleveland.

Strikeouts are still an issue — he picked up nine more during that stretch and went into the off day Monday leading the National League with 56.

"You can't speed up the time thing," Haines said. "Seeing pitches and experiencing them is a real thing in the big leagues. No matter how much I'm running my mouth or whoever's teaching, the game is the best teacher. And the game has taught him pretty quickly. He's making adjustments as we speak, right in front of our eyes."