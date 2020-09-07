Brewers' Keston Hiura credits work with hitting coach Andy Haines for turnaround

MILWAUKEE — There were high expectations on Keston Hiura coming into the season.
The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft established himself as a cornerstone of the Milwaukee Brewers' future success as a rookie last season, hitting .303 with 19 home runs and 49 RBIs in 84 games.
Still just 23 when he reported to Phoenix for the start of spring training — and barely three years removed since playing his last game at UC-Irvine — the Brewers hoped that second baseman would only get better.
They also knew that at some point, Hiura would struggle as big league pitchers learned how to work him more effectively and while he honed his eye at the plate.
So it wasn't that much of a surprise, then, that Hiura didn't exactly come out of the gate blasting balls into the stratosphere this year.
Though there were a couple of isolated hot spurts, Hiura batted .211 with two doubles, four home runs, eight RBIs and a .669 OPS through his first 19 games. He had struck out 30 times with only four walks in 84 plate appearances during that stretch.
Heading into a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday at the Detroit Tigers, he's looked much more like the hitting prodigy the Brewers considered him as he worked his way up the organizational ladder. Over his past 20 games, Hiura has a slash line of .253/.356/.547, seven homers, 17 RBIs and a .903 OPS.
Hiura credits the turnaround to a minor change in his batting stance, and a lot of help from hitting coach Andy Haines.
"The big thing right now for me is trying to be more upright," Hiura said Monday. "I was leaning over the plate at times, which changes the pitch perspective and pitch selection and everything else just follows after that. Being a little bit more upright, not trying to load too much so I'm not late getting to the ball."
The results of that work were evident over the last week when Hiura hit four home runs, drove in nine and posted a 1.318 OPS during a six-game hitting streak that came to an end Sunday with an 0-for-4 showing in the Brewers' loss at Cleveland.
Strikeouts are still an issue — he picked up nine more during that stretch and went into the off day Monday leading the National League with 56.
"You can't speed up the time thing," Haines said. "Seeing pitches and experiencing them is a real thing in the big leagues. No matter how much I'm running my mouth or whoever's teaching, the game is the best teacher. And the game has taught him pretty quickly. He's making adjustments as we speak, right in front of our eyes."
Hiura's turnaround was a catalyst for a Brewers offense that had been puzzlingly moribund for most of the season. During his six-game hitting streak, the Brewers went 3-3 but had won five of their last seven before dropping the final two games in Cleveland. They averaged 7.2 runs per game in those victories, while scoring just one run in the two losses during that stretch.
Overall, the Brewers rank 12th in the NL with 155 runs scored and a .689 OPS. Getting the offense going has been an ongoing effort for Haines, who's put in extensive work this season trying to help Milwaukee's struggling hitters find a groove in time for a playoff push.
In a normal season, the 40-game mark would put players somewhere around mid-May, leaving plenty of time to heat up and get their stats back into familiar territory. But with only 60 games this season, Haines has tried to stress the importance of looking past those numbers and focusing on individual at-bats, instead of trying to make up for a frustrating season all in one game.
It's a challenge, and one that gets bigger with every day that goes by.
"Hitting is this borderline neurotic thing," Haines said. "You can see players trying to do too much, players trying to have a good season, literally with every swing they take. I can sense it.
"You can't make up lost time. You just have to go out and do your thing, and the game will cooperate with the player. This has been my world this year, trying to battle that anomaly of being a short season."
