Brewers' Keston Hiura 'confident' about playing first base

PHOENIX — With six weeks of work under his belt, Keston Hiura feels more than ready to take on the challenge of playing first base for an entire season.

"It just takes time," Hiura said Monday as the Milwaukee Brewers prepared to face the Rangers in an exhibition game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. "I’ve got a handful of innings over there and every game, every inning, every play is going to help me feel more comfortable."

Milwaukee moved Hiura after signing free agent second baseman Kolten Wong. While Hiura had shown improvement defensively since he joined the organization as a first-round pick in the 2017, teams don't sign Gold Glove winners with the intent of playing them at a different spot.

That meant Hiura had little choice but to adapt. The process of learning the position, particularly the nuances of positioning and footwork, was difficult and required daily work in addition to playing in games. But it was a challenge Hiura was more than willing to accept.

"For as long as I’ve played baseball, I’ve seen myself as a gamer, being able to adjust to different situations," Hiura said. "I’ve been pretty proud about that and being able to handle it, so the past couple weeks definitely have felt better and hopefully I can keep it going as the season starts."