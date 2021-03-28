 Skip to main content
BREWERS

Brewers' Justin Topa to start season on injured list

Milwaukee Brewers 2021 schedule

PHOENIX — Justin Topa will start the season on the injured list after experiencing elbow discomfort while pitching in a scrimmage Saturday, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday.

Topa, 30, was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam later in the day to identify the extent of the injury.

The right-handed reliever was one of the Brewers' feel-good stories in 2020, when he made his major league debut and went 0-1 with 2.35 ERA over six appearances.

“Justin pitched some big innings for us at the end of the year, and I think he was capable of doing that (again)," Counsell said. "Hopefully, we get decent news and he can get back to that.”

Topa's journey to the big leagues was a long one. He underwent Tommy John surgery while pitching for Long Island University-Brooklyn and again in April 2015 while pitching in the Pittsburgh Pirates' system.

After the Pirates released him, Topa landed in the unaffiliated Cam-Am League, which led to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. Texas released Topa in November 2019 and, after seeing a video of his bullpen session on social media, the Brewers signed him to a minor league deal.

Things didn't go quite as well for Topa this spring. Competing with right-handers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen for one of the final bullpen spots, Topa posted a 12.71 ERA in seven appearances, with batters hitting .448 against him.

Counsell said Topa's results didn't accurately reflect the way he pitched at times, noting that a lot of weak contact and a few defensive lapses skewed his numbers.

"Justin had a possibility of big innings for us, so it's a loss," Counsell said.

Topa's injury opens the door for Brad Boxberger to earn a roster spot. After releasing Boxberger from his minor league deal on Friday, the Brewers resigned the veteran right-hander to another minor league deal Sunday and will add him to their season-opening taxi squad.

Vogelbach earns spot

The Brewers informed Daniel Vogelbach that he's earned a roster spot and will serve primarily as a pinch hitter while occasionally spelling Keston Hiura at first base. His chances of making the team were in question as it became more and more unlikely the designated hitter would return to the National League this season. But Vogelbach is out of minor league options and the Brewers weren't willing to risk losing his left-handed power.

Vogelbach was helped by teams having 26-man rosters this season rather than the 25-player limit prior to the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

"It's his bat," Counsell said. "We're going to try and take advantage of this as having a big bat off the bench. I'm not sure we could do this with a 25-man roster but having the extra (roster) spot really helps us and we think we're covered enough at other positions to be able to do that."

Vogelbach went 1-for-3 as a pinch hitter last season and is batting .194 in that role for his career, but Counsell doesn't think he'll have trouble adjusting to the role.

"We think he's well-suited for it," Counsell said. "We think he can be impactful doing it, putting him in a big spot during a game and having a big at-bat."

Vogelbach went 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday. He batted .257 this spring with a home run, seven RBIs and an .824 OPS in 16 appearances.

On the field

Corbin Burnes struck out nine and Avisail Garcia hit his fourth home run as the Brewers closed the Cactus League portion of their exhibition schedule with a 7-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Burnes (3-0) went five innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. In five spring appearances, he posted a 1.65 ERA with 26 strikeouts and five walks over 16⅓ innings.

"This was kind of the perfect tuneup for him," Counsell said. "He's ready to go."

Garcia's blast, which may have landed in the parking lot of an adjacent shopping center had it not hit a tree beyond the left field berm, highlighted a four-run first inning against Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (0-2).

Travis Shaw and Kolten Wong singled in the inning and each finishing with two hits. Christian Yelich closed out his spring with an RBI triple in the second.

From the infirmary

Along with Topa, outfielder Derek Fisher (hamstring), catcher Jacob Nottingham (thumb), utility players Tim Lopes (oblique) and Mark Mathias (shoulder), and right-handed reliever Bobby Wahl (oblique) will start the season on the injured list.

Around the horn

Outfielder Billy McKinney has not yet been informed if he'll open the season with the team. Counsell said McKinney will travel to Texas for the exhibition games with a decision on his status "going down to the end," Counsell said. ... Counsell said he plans to take a conservative approach to playing Jackie Bradley Jr. and Lorenzo Cain to start the season after both outfielders were limited by minor injuries during camp. ... Right-hander Zack Godley, signed to a minor league contract this month, will begin the year at the alternate training site in Appleton and be stretched out to provide depth for the starting rotation.

On deck

Adrian Houser (0-0, 8.25 ERA) will try bounce back from an ugly outing when the Brewers open a two-game exhibition series against the Rangers on Monday in Arlington, Texas.

The right-hander allowed seven runs over 3⅓ innings his last time out and has allowed 10 runs over his past two appearances after posting a 1.69 ERA in his first three appearances.

Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona

