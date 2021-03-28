Brewers' Justin Topa to start season on injured list

PHOENIX — Justin Topa will start the season on the injured list after experiencing elbow discomfort while pitching in a scrimmage Saturday, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday.
Topa, 30, was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam later in the day to identify the extent of the injury.
The right-handed reliever was one of the Brewers' feel-good stories in 2020, when he made his major league debut and went 0-1 with 2.35 ERA over six appearances.
“Justin pitched some big innings for us at the end of the year, and I think he was capable of doing that (again)," Counsell said. "Hopefully, we get decent news and he can get back to that.”
Topa's journey to the big leagues was a long one. He underwent Tommy John surgery while pitching for Long Island University-Brooklyn and again in April 2015 while pitching in the Pittsburgh Pirates' system.
After the Pirates released him, Topa landed in the unaffiliated Cam-Am League, which led to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. Texas released Topa in November 2019 and, after seeing a video of his bullpen session on social media, the Brewers signed him to a minor league deal.
Things didn't go quite as well for Topa this spring. Competing with right-handers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen for one of the final bullpen spots, Topa posted a 12.71 ERA in seven appearances, with batters hitting .448 against him.
Counsell said Topa's results didn't accurately reflect the way he pitched at times, noting that a lot of weak contact and a few defensive lapses skewed his numbers.
"Justin had a possibility of big innings for us, so it's a loss," Counsell said.
Topa's injury opens the door for Brad Boxberger to earn a roster spot. After releasing Boxberger from his minor league deal on Friday, the Brewers resigned the veteran right-hander to another minor league deal Sunday and will add him to their season-opening taxi squad.
Vogelbach earns spot
The Brewers informed Daniel Vogelbach that he's earned a roster spot and will serve primarily as a pinch hitter while occasionally spelling Keston Hiura at first base. His chances of making the team were in question as it became more and more unlikely the designated hitter would return to the National League this season. But Vogelbach is out of minor league options and the Brewers weren't willing to risk losing his left-handed power.
Vogelbach was helped by teams having 26-man rosters this season rather than the 25-player limit prior to the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
"It's his bat," Counsell said. "We're going to try and take advantage of this as having a big bat off the bench. I'm not sure we could do this with a 25-man roster but having the extra (roster) spot really helps us and we think we're covered enough at other positions to be able to do that."
Vogelbach went 1-for-3 as a pinch hitter last season and is batting .194 in that role for his career, but Counsell doesn't think he'll have trouble adjusting to the role.
"We think he's well-suited for it," Counsell said. "We think he can be impactful doing it, putting him in a big spot during a game and having a big at-bat."
Vogelbach went 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday. He batted .257 this spring with a home run, seven RBIs and an .824 OPS in 16 appearances.
On the field
Corbin Burnes struck out nine and Avisail Garcia hit his fourth home run as the Brewers closed the Cactus League portion of their exhibition schedule with a 7-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Burnes (3-0) went five innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. In five spring appearances, he posted a 1.65 ERA with 26 strikeouts and five walks over 16⅓ innings.
"This was kind of the perfect tuneup for him," Counsell said. "He's ready to go."
Garcia's blast, which may have landed in the parking lot of an adjacent shopping center had it not hit a tree beyond the left field berm, highlighted a four-run first inning against Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (0-2).
Travis Shaw and Kolten Wong singled in the inning and each finishing with two hits. Christian Yelich closed out his spring with an RBI triple in the second.
From the infirmary
Along with Topa, outfielder Derek Fisher (hamstring), catcher Jacob Nottingham (thumb), utility players Tim Lopes (oblique) and Mark Mathias (shoulder), and right-handed reliever Bobby Wahl (oblique) will start the season on the injured list.
Around the horn
Outfielder Billy McKinney has not yet been informed if he'll open the season with the team. Counsell said McKinney will travel to Texas for the exhibition games with a decision on his status "going down to the end," Counsell said. ... Counsell said he plans to take a conservative approach to playing Jackie Bradley Jr. and Lorenzo Cain to start the season after both outfielders were limited by minor injuries during camp. ... Right-hander Zack Godley, signed to a minor league contract this month, will begin the year at the alternate training site in Appleton and be stretched out to provide depth for the starting rotation.
On deck
Adrian Houser (0-0, 8.25 ERA) will try bounce back from an ugly outing when the Brewers open a two-game exhibition series against the Rangers on Monday in Arlington, Texas.
The right-hander allowed seven runs over 3⅓ innings his last time out and has allowed 10 runs over his past two appearances after posting a 1.69 ERA in his first three appearances.
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.