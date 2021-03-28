Brewers' Justin Topa to start season on injured list

Counsell said Topa's results didn't accurately reflect the way he pitched at times, noting that a lot of weak contact and a few defensive lapses skewed his numbers.

"Justin had a possibility of big innings for us, so it's a loss," Counsell said.

Topa's injury opens the door for Brad Boxberger to earn a roster spot. After releasing Boxberger from his minor league deal on Friday, the Brewers resigned the veteran right-hander to another minor league deal Sunday and will add him to their season-opening taxi squad.

Vogelbach earns spot

The Brewers informed Daniel Vogelbach that he's earned a roster spot and will serve primarily as a pinch hitter while occasionally spelling Keston Hiura at first base. His chances of making the team were in question as it became more and more unlikely the designated hitter would return to the National League this season. But Vogelbach is out of minor league options and the Brewers weren't willing to risk losing his left-handed power.

Vogelbach was helped by teams having 26-man rosters this season rather than the 25-player limit prior to the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season.