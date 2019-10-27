Josh Hader pitches, AP photo

Brewers reliever Josh Hader struck out four in two scoreless innings to save a 5-4 win over St. Louis on Opening Day, March 28, 2019. Of his 21 pitches, 15 were strikes.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Closers Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers and Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees were named relievers of the year.

Hader won the National League award, which is named for Trevor Hoffman, for the second straight season, and Chapman earned the American League award, named for Mariano Rivera.

Both Chapman and Hader finished with 37 saves in the regular season.

Hader helped the Brewers go 51-10 in games in which he pitched, finishing with 138 strikeouts — the most of any reliever — and a 2.62 ERA. He joins Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen as the only two-time winners since the awards debuted in 2014.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0