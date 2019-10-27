Closers Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers and Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees were named relievers of the year.
Hader won the National League award, which is named for Trevor Hoffman, for the second straight season, and Chapman earned the American League award, named for Mariano Rivera.
Both Chapman and Hader finished with 37 saves in the regular season.
Hader helped the Brewers go 51-10 in games in which he pitched, finishing with 138 strikeouts — the most of any reliever — and a 2.62 ERA. He joins Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen as the only two-time winners since the awards debuted in 2014.