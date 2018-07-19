MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee relief pitcher Josh Hader won’t be suspended for the offensive tweets he posted as a teenager that were discovered and shared across social media Tuesday night during the left-hander’s appearance in the All-Star Game.
Major League Baseball and Brewers general manager David Stearns on Wednesday issued statements rebuking Hader’s comments, which were posted to his account in 2011 and ’12. The tweets were discovered and shared across social media when Hader took the mound for the National League in the eighth inning Tuesday night at Washington’s Nationals Park.
The Commissioner’s Office called the tweets — which contained racist, sexist and homophobic comments — “unacceptable” and said Hader would be required to attend sensitivity training and participate in MLB-sponsored diversity and inclusion initiatives.
“During last night’s game we became aware of Mr. Hader’s unacceptable social media comments in years past and have since been in communication with the Brewers regarding our shared concerns,” the statement said. “After the game, Mr. Hader took the necessary step of expressing remorse for his highly offensive and hurtful language, which fails to represent the values of our game and our expectations for all those who are a part of it.”
Stearns’ statement said he had spoken to Hader, 24, who Stearns said understands the severity of the situation. Stearns said the Brewers will work with Hader to move forward.
“His comments are inexcusable, and he is taking full responsibility for the consequences of his actions,” Stearns said in his statement. “In no way do these sentiments reflect the views of the Brewers organization or our community.
“Those of us that have come to know Josh do not believe that these posts are representative of his beliefs. He has been a good teammate and contributor to the team in every way.”
Shortly after the old tweets were shared across social media, Hader’s account was set to private and then deleted. Hader spoke to reporters following the American League’s 8-6 victory over the NL and apologized publicly, citing his youth and immaturity at age 17, when he posted the tweets. Hader said the comments do not represent his beliefs today.
“I was 17 years old,” Hader said. “As a child, I was immature and insensitive. It’s inexcusable. It doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today.
“I just have to live up to what happened and have to move on. I’m ready for any consequences.”
Hader said he will address the situation with his teammates when they return to Milwaukee, where they’ll open the season’s second half with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Friday night at Miller Park.
Outfielder Lorenzo Cain, one of five players representing the Brewers in the All-Star Game, told reporters he was surprised by the tweets but said it was important to forgive people and give them a second chance.
“We all said some crazy stuff when we were young,” Cain said. “That’s one reason why I don’t have social media is because of things like this. You always get in trouble for things you said when you’re younger.
“We’ll move on from it. The situation is what it is. I know Hader, he’s a great guy. I know he’s a great teammate. I’m fine. Everybody will be OK.”
Another of Hader’s teammates, All-Star first baseman Jesus Aguilar, came to Hader’s defense with a pair of Tweets on Wednesday afternoon.
“First of all I want to show my support to my friend and teammate, Josh Hader,” Aguilar tweeted. “He made a mistake 7 years ago. He admitted, he apologized and most important: He learned from it. Regarding accusations of racism: I’m Venezuelan and with the skin color that I have, can tell you that it is a lie. Obviously he’s not racist. He’s a great player and a better person. Great teammate. And you know it.”
The All-Star selection was Hader’s first and marked a chance for him to celebrate his success on a national stage not far from where he grew up in Millersville, Maryland. Originally drafted by Baltimore in 2012, he was traded to Houston a year later and joined the Brewers organization in 2015, one of four players acquired in a deal that sent Carlos Gomez and Mike Fiers to the Astros.
Hader made his big league debut last season, posting a 2.08 ERA in 35 appearances. He was enjoying a breakout season in 2018, going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA, while striking out 89 in 48 innings.
Hader gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and retired just one hitter in his All-Star appearance Tuesday night. One of the hits was a three-run home run by former Brewers player Jean Segura, which gave the AL a 5-2 lead.