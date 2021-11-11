 Skip to main content
Brewers Josh Hader named top NL reliever for 3rd time
Brewers Josh Hader named top NL reliever for 3rd time

Milwaukee’s Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year on Wednesday, and Chicago’s Liam Hendriks earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year.

Hader was 4-2 with a career-best 1.23 ERA and 34 saves in 35 chances. He also won in 2018 and ‘19. He struck out 102 in 58⅔ innings.

Hendriks had an 8-3 record and 38 saves in 44 chances with a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 71 innings.

Voting was based on regular-season performance and was conducted among seven former relievers: Rivera, Hoffman, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Lee Smith, John Franco and Billy Wagner.

Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines
Brewers fire hitting coach Andy Haines

"At the end of the day we really just thought a new voice, a little bit of different framing of message, perhaps, a new idea, might be beneficial for our group as a whole," team president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

