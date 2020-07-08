Brewers' Josh Hader must create own adrenaline with no fans in stands

“It’s been tolerable so far,” Counsell said. “I don’t expect (the heat) to continue. It’s pretty rare that we get the hottest 3-4 days of the year right here, but we’re just stressing hydration and I think we’ll get through it. One one way, it’s keeping the players loose. Some of them actually really like it.”







COVID-19 update

Luis Urias and Angel Perdomo are still under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 before the start of camp.

“Right now, nothing has changed with their status,” Counsell said. “We have to wait for them to go through (the testing protocols) and for them to be negative. At this point, nothing has changed.”

Win and loss

After spending the first few days of camp focusing on drills and live batting practice, the Brewers split into two teams and played a five-inning situational scrimmage.

Zack Brown and Shelby Miller were the starting pitchers. Jedd Gyorko scored the first run and Justin Smoak provided the first home run, off of Miller, while Black scuffled, walking four of the five batters he faced.