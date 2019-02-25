PHOENIX — Right-hander Jimmy Nelson has suffered a slight setback working his way back into game shape, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Monday.
Nelson was held back from throwing over the weekend because of discomfort in his surgically-repaired right shoulder but will return to playing catch Tuesday.
Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations David Stearns described the issue as "arm fatigue" and told reporters he wasn't overly concerned with the situation.
Counsell didn't seem too alarmed, either, calling it a "very minor setback."
“Look, we’re being conservative,” Counsell said. “That’s first. There’s no red flags beyond that. It was really just three days we’ve slowed him down.
“It’s just part of the bumps in the road in this thing that we need to get through."
Nelson has yet to throw a live batting practice session, though, and Counsell said again that he'll likely throw at least two before getting into an actual Cactus League game.
“We’re close to getting off hitters," Counsell said. "We’ll probably do one more bullpen and then look at hitters.”
Nelson sat out all of last season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in September 2017. He reported to camp healthy and without medical restriction with the hopes of making the Opening Day roster.
Neither Counsell nor Stearns have put a timeline on his return, focusing instead on getting Nelson back to 100 percent.
Guerra impresses in spring debut
With a fastball that hit as high as 96 on the radar gun, Junior Guerra raised a few eyebrows in his Cactus League debut — including his own.
"I feel good," Guerra said. "I was just trying to throw strikes."
Guerra will pitch out of Milwaukee's bullpen this season, a role he shifted into last September after starting for most of his three seasons with the Brewers.
Battling forearm issue at times, he went 6-9 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts last season, his last coming against the Nationals on Sept. 2. Guerra wouldn't pitch again for nine days, returning in a relief role and finished the season strong, scattering three hits while striking out eight over six scoreless innings — then allowed just a run over 5⅓ innings during the postseason.
"He got a little rest in September when we pushed him to the bullpen which after starting 20 games is helpful," Counsell said.
More than anything, rest was the biggest factor in Guerra's late-season turnaround. He relies heavily on the split-finger fastball, a pitch that puts a significant amount of stress on a pitcher's body — especially as that pitcher advances in age.
"He's not young," Counsell said of Guerra, 34. "You look at his career, we frankly don't know how many innings he has on his arm with where he's all pitched but Junior will get people out when he's feeling good. I'm very confident of that. "
Welcome to the Show
With Mauricio Dubon under the weather, the Brewers brought infielder Brice Turang over from minor league camp to fill out their travel roster Monday.
It marked the first taste of big league action for Turang, Milwaukee's first-round pick a year ago.
"I like those stories," Counsell said, noting that Clayton Andrews pitched an inning Sunday in his first professional spring training appearance.
Andrews was selected in the 17th round of last year's draft out of Long Beach State and made a quick impression, going 6-1 with a 1.33 ERA in 14 appearances for Class A Wisconsin.
"He had a nice year at Wisconsin last year, and now he’s in a big league (game)," Counsell said. "I (told him), ‘It’s all downhill from here.’”