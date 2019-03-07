What had been a frustrating spring grew more so for Milwaukee Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress on Wednesday.
Jeffress’ spring debut, which had been delayed a few days, was cut short after three pitches during the Brewers’ 5-4 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix because of what Jeffress characterized as weakness in his right shoulder.
“I don’t feel 100 percent with my body,” Jeffress told MLB.com.
Jeffress faced an 0-2 count against third baseman Eduardo Escobar in the fourth inning when catcher Manny Pina and third baseman Travis Shaw visited the mound. They were joined by head athletic trainer Scott Barringer and manager Craig Counsell, who had an extended conversation with Jeffress before the right-hander reluctantly walked off the mound.
“There’s no pain there. He asked, ‘Why are you guys out here?’” Counsell said. “I said, ‘The fastball is 83 or 84 (mph).’ He wasn’t aware of anything, and he wasn’t aware of anything happening, really. Nothing significant. He did want to stay in, yeah. ...
“We’re going to take a couple days off from throwing and try to work on some strengthening. He’s fought it a little bit this spring. He turned the corner and reported feeling pretty good. He’s just not there, obviously. Take a little time to strengthen it and see where we’re at.”
Jeffress said he was not aware of any additional tests scheduled.
The last of Milwaukee’s late-inning relief trio of Jeffress, Josh Hader and Corey Knebel to get into a Cactus League game, Jeffress is coming off a career year in which he pitched a team-high 73 times in the regular season with a 1.29 ERA. He was not as effective in the postseason, however, allowing six earned runs and 16 hits in eight innings.
Eric Thames had a single and his first home run — a two-run shot — in Milwaueke's win.
Erik Kratz finished a triple shy of the cycle, driving in two. Jhoulys Chacin made his second start, pitching three innings and allowing two hits and one run. Hader struck out the side in the sixth and has fanned all six batters he's faced.
Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo home run and David Peralta had an RBI double for Arizona. Robbie Ray made his third start, allowing three runs and three hits, striking out eight.