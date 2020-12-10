Brewers invite Nashville, Biloxi, Wisconsin, Carolina to be minor league teams

The Milwaukee Brewers extended invitations Wednesday to four minor league teams to become affiliates in Major League Baseball’s new player development structure.
Receiving invitations were the Nashville Sounds (Class AAA), Biloxi Shuckers (Class AA), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Class High-A) and Carolina Mudcats (Class Low-A).
“We are eager to invite these four teams and their communities to join with us in developing tomorrow’s Brewers stars,” vice president of minor league operations Tom Flanagan said. “We have a strong development history with each, and we look forward to building upon it in the years ahead.”
Nashville previously served as the team’s Class AAA affiliate from 2005-14, winning the Pacific Coast League championship in 2005. The Sounds play their home games at First Horizon Park in downtown Nashville, which opened in 2015.
Meanwhile, the Beloit Snappers received an invitation from the Miami Marlins to become their Class High-A affiliate, a step above the level where the Snappers previously operated for 39 years.
Devin Williams voted to MLB 2nd team
Brewers reliever Devin Williams has been voted to the 2020 All-MLB Second Team.
The first and second teams, announced Wednesday on MLB Network, were determined by a combination of voting from fans and a panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
The full list of both first and second teams can be found here.
National League MVP Freddie Freeman was one of three Atlanta Braves selected to the All-MLB first team.
The slugging first baseman was joined by Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and starting pitcher Max Fried. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was chosen for the second team, giving the NL East champions more honorees than any other club following a 2020 season reduced to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
San Diego had two players on the top team: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado.
Cy Young Award winners Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians also made the first team. Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom rounded out the five starters.
The rest of the first team featured Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, and outfielders Mookie Betts from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. The relievers were Tampa Bay's Nick Anderson and Oakland's Liam Hendriks.
AL MVP José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox was the first baseman on the second team, which also included Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Indians third baseman José Ramírez. Acuña was joined in the outfield by Michael Conforto of the Mets and Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants. The designated hitter was 40-year-old Minnesota veteran Nelson Cruz.
The starting pitchers were Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, Dinelson Lamet of the Padres, Kenta Maeda of the Twins and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Toronto Blue Jays. Cleveland closer Brad Hand and NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams from Milwaukee were the relievers.
Betts received the most votes from fans. Trout, deGrom and LeMahieu were the only players elected to the first team each of the past two years.
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.