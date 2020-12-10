Brewers invite Nashville, Biloxi, Wisconsin, Carolina to be minor league teams for 2021

The Milwaukee Brewers extended invitations Wednesday to four minor league teams to become affiliates in Major League Baseball’s new player development structure.

Receiving invitations were the Nashville Sounds (Class AAA), Biloxi Shuckers (Class AA), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Class High-A) and Carolina Mudcats (Class Low-A).

“We are eager to invite these four teams and their communities to join with us in developing tomorrow’s Brewers stars,” vice president of minor league operations Tom Flanagan said. “We have a strong development history with each, and we look forward to building upon it in the years ahead.”

Nashville previously served as the team’s Class AAA affiliate from 2005-14, winning the Pacific Coast League championship in 2005. The Sounds play their home games at First Horizon Park in downtown Nashville, which opened in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Beloit Snappers received an invitation from the Miami Marlins to become their Class High-A affiliate, a step above the level where the Snappers previously operated for 39 years.

Devin Williams voted to MLB 2nd team

Brewers reliever Devin Williams has been voted to the 2020 All-MLB Second Team.