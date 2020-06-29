Brewers invite 45 players to outset of Spring Training 2.0

“I think you’re going to have more pitchers at the start,” Counsell said. “I’ll tell you my mind is on a higher number of pitchers right now to protect them. If we get through camp and we feel like, ‘Man, our pitching is in really good shape in terms of their readiness,’ then we can reassess that,but at this point I’d really be strongly leaning that we’d have more pitchers than position players.”

Players who don’t make the Opening Day roster, as well as any additional players brought in along the way, will be assigned to the organization’s Alternate Training Facility at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton and serve as a de facto farm system this season.

Stearns said last week the Brewers would likely use some of their player pool spots on younger players from the farm system, even if they have a slim chance of seeing big league action in 2020, to protect against losing an entire year of development in the absence of a minor league season.

That group also could include the Brewers’ picks in the recent MLB draft. After reaching an agreement Monday with fifth-round choice Hayden Cantrelle, the team has signed four of its five selections.

Only first-round pick Garrett Mitchell, who is represented by Scott Boras, remains unsigned.