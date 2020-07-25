Brewers infielder Luis Urias 'full go' after clearing COVID-19 quarantine protocol

Knebel was in the final stages of the rehab process when spring training began and was expected to begin the regular season on a minor league rehab assignment. The shutdown helped buy him some time to get back to full physical strength, though it did keep him from seeing much live hitting.

"I think most doctors will tell you that once he’s on the mound pitching, the injury is healed," Counsell said. "The time just kind of changed what he’s doing, as far as minor league rehab or just doing it with us at our summer camp."

The Hader Plan

With Knebel back in the fold, Counsell now has more flexibility in how he uses reliever Josh Hader.

The left-hander recorded 37 saves after sliding into the closer's role in Knebel's absence last season after serving as more of a multi-inning fireman role in 2018.

Counsell eschews the use of traditional labels like starter and closer, choosing instead to focus on flexibility and versatility. He plans to do the same with Hader this year.

"We want Josh to pitch in the big spots," Counsell said. "We want to be cautious about how we use him, but he’s going to get the big spots, and it’s always challenging to find that because he’s still our best reliever, he’s our best guy down there.