Brewers infielder Jedd Gyorko says he won't lobby for more playing time

MILWAUKEE — Jedd Gyorko was not in the lineup Saturday, despite hitting a pair of home runs Friday night, as Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell stuck to his plan of starting left-handed-hitting Eric Sogard against Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander J.T. Brubaker at Miller Park.
Gyorko has performed well when given the opportunity this season, posting a .983 OPS with five home runs and nine RBIs in 43 plate appearances. All but 12 of those have come against left-handed pitchers and while Gyorko has held his own against right-handers (.250/.250/.500, .750 OPS), Counsell has not strayed from the platoon, even with Sogard batting just .176 (13-for-74) with a .493 OPS.
"Did I think about playing Jedd today? Absolutely," Counsell said. "I think Jedd has performed in a way that I should be considering that and frankly, Eric is struggling so I have to consider that, too.
"For today, I think this was the right decision. Other factors go into that but today, this was the right decision. I go through it every day when I decide who's going to be in the lineup. It's not automatic. When I put all the decision factors in, this is where I came out today."
Gyorko said he hasn't lobbied Counsell for more playing time and instead has just tried to keep himself prepared for when his name is on the lineup card.
"I'm not much of a politician," Gyorko said. "I'll let him do his thing and I'll do mine. (Counsell) knows what he's doing. Whenever he puts up that lineup, I believe in him 100%."
Braun scratched
Ryan Braun was originally in the starting lineup Saturday but was scratched less than an hour before the first pitch due to lower back tightness.
Like Gyorko, Braun played a big role in the Brewers' victory Friday, hitting a three-run home run in the third inning. The home run was his second of the season and also marked the 800th extra-base hit of his career.
"That's a huge number," Counsell said. "Eight hundred hits is a lot for a big league player so 800 extra-base hits puts that in pretty good perspective. He's been a run-producer in this league for a very long time."
Braun's extra-base hit total ranks second in Brewers history to Robin Yount, who had 960 during his Hall of Fame career. Braun credited longevity for the accomplishment, though it's one he'll pay more attention after his playing days are over.
"I rarely reflect on these things during the season," Braun said. "During a year like this there's so much going on and it feels so much different than any other season any of us have ever been a part of."
Family matters
Brandon Woodruff will take the mound Sunday trying to focus on putting away the Pirates and not the fact that his life is about to change.
Following Sunday's game, the right-hander will fly home to Mississippi to be with his wife for the birth to the couple's first child, currently scheduled for Tuesday.
"I don't know if it's quite hit me yet that I'm about to have a child in two or three days," Woodruff said. "It's going to be fun, for sure, but I still have to focus in and still do the same work I've done as long as I've been pitching and just go out there and focus and try to make pitches tomorrow."
After holding the Reds to two runs and striking out eight over six innings his last time out, Woodruff is hoping the added emotions and excitement will help him lock in against the Pirates, who he held to a one hit while striking out 10 over 6⅓ scoreless innings on July 29.
Counsell wasn't sure when Woodruff will return. His next scheduled turn would be next Sunday, when the Brewers conclude a three-game series in Cleveland.
"I don't worry about that stuff," Counsell said. "He's about to go experience the greatest thing we can all experience. So you just hope it goes well, that him and Jonie have a great day and when he's ready to come back, he'll be back. We can figure that stuff out. There's a day off in there that gives us a lot of flexibility. So we're fine with all of that."
On deck
Pirates left-hander Steven Brault (0-1, 4.80 ERA) will oppose Woodruff (2-2, 3.19). Brault has faced Milwaukee once this season, working two scoreless innings of relief on July 27.
