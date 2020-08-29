Brewers infielder Jedd Gyorko says he won't lobby for more playing time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Jedd Gyorko was not in the lineup Saturday, despite hitting a pair of home runs Friday night, as Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell stuck to his plan of starting left-handed-hitting Eric Sogard against Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander J.T. Brubaker at Miller Park.

Gyorko has performed well when given the opportunity this season, posting a .983 OPS with five home runs and nine RBIs in 43 plate appearances. All but 12 of those have come against left-handed pitchers and while Gyorko has held his own against right-handers (.250/.250/.500, .750 OPS), Counsell has not strayed from the platoon, even with Sogard batting just .176 (13-for-74) with a .493 OPS.

"Did I think about playing Jedd today? Absolutely," Counsell said. "I think Jedd has performed in a way that I should be considering that and frankly, Eric is struggling so I have to consider that, too.

"For today, I think this was the right decision. Other factors go into that but today, this was the right decision. I go through it every day when I decide who's going to be in the lineup. It's not automatic. When I put all the decision factors in, this is where I came out today."

Gyorko said he hasn't lobbied Counsell for more playing time and instead has just tried to keep himself prepared for when his name is on the lineup card.