Brewers in spot similar to previous two seasons

Since allowing one run in 3⅓ innings in a July 25 start against the Cubs, Burnes has made three appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 3.55 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 12⅔ innings.

“It’s going to be just another outing for me,” Burnes said. “I’ve gone multiple innings every outing I’ve been out there, so the thing for this one is now it’s going to be a little more of a set routine, a little more consistency. I was already on the five-day routine. Now I know I’m going in for the first inning.”

Burnes didn’t pitch last week when the Brewers dropped two of three to the Twins, who are third in the American League with 35 home runs. Keeping the ball in the park was Burnes’ biggest problem last season. With an expanded arsenal, Burnes has allowed just one home run in 2020 and thinks the multiple options at his disposal will help keep Minnesota’s lineup in check.

“I’ve looked at them a little bit,” Burnes said. “I think the they’ll play their lineup against me, it’s going to be left-handed heavy. All their left-handed bats are their bigger bats, outside of (Nelson) Cruz. I think the way I’ve thrown this year and with the stuff I’ve added, it makes it a pretty good matchup for myself.”

Left-hander Brett Anderson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) and right-hander Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 3.16) are scheduled to start for Milwaukee on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The Twins have yet to set their starting pitchers.