Brewers in spot similar to previous 2 seasons

After a 4-2 loss in the series opener vs. the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs last Thursday, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell made what in retrospect looks like a bold prediction.
“We could sit here again in five days and think the offense looks pretty good because they can literally turn things around that fast,” Counsell said.
On Friday, the Brewers used a three-run home run from Christian Yelich to rally for a 4-3 victory. They followed by winning 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday and wrapped up the series on Sunday by erasing a three-run deficit en route to a 6-5 win.
As a result, the Brewers enter Tuesday night’s series opener at Minnesota with a 10-10 record with 40 games to play in this pandemic-shortened season.
“It’s like we’ve played (122) games (of a normal season) and now we have 40 left,” Counsell said. “That’s how I’m looking at this season. I think that’s how we should look at it and I think you have to treat it like that.
“So if this was Aug. 15 and we were five games behind the Cubs, I think that’s been the story for the last couple of years.”
Counsell’s analogy wasn’t that far off.
On Aug. 14, 2018, Jhoulys Chacin threw seven shutout innings in a 7-0 win over the first-place Cubs that left the Brewers at 68-54, two games out of first place in the division with 40 to play.
The Brewers would drop their next three to fall 4½ games back before surging down the stretch to catch the Cubs on the last day of the season, then win a tiebreaker for the division title at Wrigley Field and eventually finish one victory shy of the World Series.
Last season, the Brewers played their 122nd game on Aug. 16, falling to the Nationals 2-1 in Washington. The loss was Milwaukee’s third in four games and dropped the Brewers’ record to 63-59, good for third place in the NL Central and one game back of a NL wild card spot.
The Brewers went 26-14 the rest of the way, including a 14-5 mark after losing Yelich to a fractured kneecap on Sept. 10. They clinched a playoff spot with five games to play and went into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to snatch the division title away from eventual champion St. Louis.
A similar run in 2020 isn’t out of the question, especially since the postseason field is even bigger this season with eight teams — three division winners, three second-place teams and two wild cards — making the field from each league.
“That makes a difference, for sure,” Counsell said.
Burnes returns to rotation
Right-hander Corbin Burnes will return to a starting role Tuesday night vs. the Twins, filling the spot held previously by left-hander Eric Lauer. Kenta Maeda (3-0, 2.66 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for Minnesota.
Since allowing one run in 3⅓ innings in a July 25 start against the Cubs, Burnes has made three appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 3.55 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 12⅔ innings.
“It’s going to be just another outing for me,” Burnes said. “I’ve gone multiple innings every outing I’ve been out there, so the thing for this one is now it’s going to be a little more of a set routine, a little more consistency. I was already on the five-day routine. Now I know I’m going in for the first inning.”
Burnes didn’t pitch last week when the Brewers dropped two of three to the Twins, who are third in the American League with 35 home runs. Keeping the ball in the park was Burnes’ biggest problem last season. With an expanded arsenal, Burnes has allowed just one home run in 2020 and thinks the multiple options at his disposal will help keep Minnesota’s lineup in check.
“I’ve looked at them a little bit,” Burnes said. “I think the they’ll play their lineup against me, it’s going to be left-handed heavy. All their left-handed bats are their bigger bats, outside of (Nelson) Cruz. I think the way I’ve thrown this year and with the stuff I’ve added, it makes it a pretty good matchup for myself.”
Left-hander Brett Anderson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) and right-hander Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 3.16) are scheduled to start for Milwaukee on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The Twins have yet to set their starting pitchers.
