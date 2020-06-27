Brewers in favor of rule changes for 2020 season

MILWAUKEE — The decision to add the designated hitter to National League play this season has drawn no shortage of critics from self-proclaimed baseball purists.
Craig Counsell, however, is not part of that camp.
The Milwaukee Brewers manager understands the reasoning behind baseball's decision for the change in 2020. An accelerated training camp and a shortened season are already putting pitchers at risk of injury, and with only 60 games on the slate, an injury to a key pitcher could doom a team's season.
So while Counsell admittedly prefers the strategy usually provided by the National League style of game, he's on board with the change this year and is even looking forward to the opportunity it might provide his team as it seeks a third consecutive postseason berth for the first time in franchise history.
"In a lot of ways, I think this season it's very appropriate that we have the DH," Counsell said. "I'm not a fan of the DH but I'm a fan of (doing it now). I just think it's a smart thing to really protect players."
Few teams stand to benefit from the change as much as the Brewers, who back in March were facing a potential logjam in the outfield with Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich and newcomer Avasail Garcia all vying for playing time.
Part of the solution involved transitioning Braun to first base, where he was projected to split time with switch-hitting slugger Justin Smoak in a move that would also allow Counsell to manage Braun's workload and keep him healthy and fresh over a 162-game season.
Now, with the addition of the DH, Braun could see significant time in that role with Cain, Yelich, Garcia and others rotating through the spot from time to time, allowing them to get a breather while also keeping their bats in the lineup.
"We all want rule changes to be an advantage for us," Counsell said. "In this case, I think our position-player roster is built well for it."
President of baseball operations David Sterns agrees. His focus during the offseason was creating depth on the roster and providing Counsell with multiple options at multiple positions in order to put together the most competitive matchups on a game-by-game basis.
Stearns' moves drew more head-scratching than accolades at the time but could pay dividends now, with the addition of the extra bat as well as the expanded rosters that will be in play for the first few weeks of the new season.
"We're certainly prepared to have a DH," Stearns said. "We do our best in every circumstance to have as much depth on our roster as possible. I think we're well-prepared for it and I think our roster will work well with the DH."
Stearns has also voiced his support for another of the more controversial rule changes for 2020 which involves starting extra innings with a runner on second base, a move designed to eliminate the type of marathon affairs that can wreak havoc on a team's pitching staff.
"They can impact you for weeks," Stearns said.
The rule has been in place in the minor leagues for each of the past two seasons and Stearns has long pushed for its implementation at the big-league level.
"I really like it," Stearns said. "It’s something I’ve advocated for a while. We’ve seen it in the minor leagues, we’ve seen it in international play. It creates a really exciting, immediate scenario when you get to extra innings
"I think fans, once they get used to it, are going to enjoy it because it does provide immediate excitement and immediate action, and presents a whole lot of really interesting strategic questions for teams and managers to digest in how they are going to work through scenarios with a runner starting on second base."
