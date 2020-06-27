Brewers in favor of rule changes for 2020 season

Now, with the addition of the DH, Braun could see significant time in that role with Cain, Yelich, Garcia and others rotating through the spot from time to time, allowing them to get a breather while also keeping their bats in the lineup.

"We all want rule changes to be an advantage for us," Counsell said. "In this case, I think our position-player roster is built well for it."

President of baseball operations David Sterns agrees. His focus during the offseason was creating depth on the roster and providing Counsell with multiple options at multiple positions in order to put together the most competitive matchups on a game-by-game basis.

Stearns' moves drew more head-scratching than accolades at the time but could pay dividends now, with the addition of the extra bat as well as the expanded rosters that will be in play for the first few weeks of the new season.

"We're certainly prepared to have a DH," Stearns said. "We do our best in every circumstance to have as much depth on our roster as possible. I think we're well-prepared for it and I think our roster will work well with the DH."