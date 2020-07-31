You have permission to edit this article.
Brewers home opener postponed after Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19
Brewers home opener postponed after Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19

Miller Park

The Milwaukee Brewers were scheduled to host their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon before a positive COVID-19 test caused the game to be postponed. 

 MORY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have waited four months to play a game at Miller Park and now, they'll have to wait at least another day.

The Brewers' home opener, scheduled for Friday afternoon, was postponed after two members of the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19.

Instead, the teams will play their regularly scheduled game at 6:10 p.m. Saturday and then a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.

"The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted," Major League Baseball said in a statement Friday morning.

In a statement released by the team, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the team supported MLB's decision.

“We are supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone today’s game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow," Stearns said. "The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities."

MLB finally started its 2020 season last Friday but barely made it through its opening weekend before the virus began wreaking havoc on the schedule. An outbreak of as many as 18 members of the Miami Marlins last Monday started a chain reaction that led to a rash of postponements.

Left hander Brett Anderson was slated to make his first start of the year for the Brewers, while righty Jack Flaherty was set to take the mound for the Cardinals.

Anderson reacted to the news Friday morning on Twitter, writing that it was "good to know" about the decision to delay the opener.

The Cardinals also issued a statement on Friday morning addressing the positive tests in the organization.

"The St. Louis Cardinals learned late last night that two players have tested positive for COVID-19 in testing that was conducted on Wednesday, July 29, prior to their game against the Twins in Minneapolis, and have instructed the team's players and staff to self-isolate in their Milwaukee hotel rooms until further notice," the statement said. "The team did not leave their hotel this morning for Miller Park."

This story will be updated. 

