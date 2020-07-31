Brewers home opener postponed after Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have waited four months to play a game at Miller Park and now, they'll have to wait at least another day.

The Brewers' home opener, scheduled for Friday afternoon, was postponed after two members of the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19.

Instead, the teams will play their regularly scheduled game at 6:10 p.m. Saturday and then a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.

"The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted," Major League Baseball said in a statement Friday morning.

In a statement released by the team, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the team supported MLB's decision.

“We are supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone today’s game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow," Stearns said. "The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities."