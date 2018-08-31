WASHINGTON — Jhoulys Chacin pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Friday night.
The Brewers also got home runs from Jesus Aguilar, his 31st, and Erik Kratz in winning their third straight game. Milwaukee (76-60), which trails the Chicago Cubs (79-55) by four games in the NL Central and entered a half-game back of the St. Louis Cardinals (75-59), holds the second NL wild card spot.
During the game, it was learned the Brewers worked out a trade for Gio Gonzalez from the Nationals to the Brewers. The left-handed starter, who has struggled in 2018, will be a free agent in the offseason.
The Nationals received minor leaguers Gibert Lara and KJ Harrison in return.
Sportsnet later reported the Brewers acquired veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Blue Jays, reportedly for a low-level minor leaguer.
Granderson could provide some left-handed thump off the bench. The 37-year-old is hitting .243 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 301 at-bats on the season.
Earlier, the Brewers acquired left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder Bryan Connell and right-hander Johan Dominguez, two minor leaguers.
Chacin (14-5) allowed a run on six hits while striking out six and walking two in 6⅓ innings.
Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth for his eighth save in 13 opportunities. With a hard rain falling, the Nationals loaded the bases with one out, but Jeffress struck out Bryce Harper and got Anthony Rendon on a fielder's choice.
Trea Turner had three hits for Washington, which went 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position.
Tanner Roark (8-14) allowed four runs on six hits over six innings. Roark came in 5-1 with a 1.61 ERA in his past seven starts, but the Brewers homered in each of the first three innings against him.
Shaw connected for a two-run shot with two outs in the first, Kratz hit a solo home run in the second and Aguilar connected with nobody on in the third.
Nationals catcher Matt Wieters was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (9-7, 4.04) makes his second career appearance against Washington, the first being a 2014 loss while with Arizona.
Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg (7-7, 4.14) makes his first start against Milwaukee since 2014. He's 0-2 with a 5.30 ERA in three games vs. the Brewers.
Lowdown on new lefties
After finishing sixth in National League Cy Young Award balloting last season with a 2.96 ERA in 32 starts, Gonzalez is struggling in the final year of his contract. He is 7-11 with a 4.57 ERA, including 1-5 with a 6.55 ERA since the All-Star break and 1-4 with a 7.47 ERA in August.
The Brewers' starters entered the final game of August with a 5.04 ERA for the month. Only the Padres (5.24) and Reds (5.53) had fared worse in August.
Gonzalez, an 11-year veteran, most recently pitched Wednesday in Philadelphia and surrendered six runs in five innings. It wasn't immediately clear where the Brewers would slot him into the rotation.
Lara, a 20-year-old shortstop, was hitting .249 with five homers and 46 RBI in 115 games at Class A Wisconsin. Harrison, a 22-year-old catcher, was hitting .228 with 12 homers, 51 RBI with 147 strikeouts at Class A Wisconsin.
Expected to join the Brewers today when rosters expand, Cedeno is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA and has recorded 28 strikeouts in 25⅓ innings in 2018. He has one more year of arbitration remaining, meaning the Brewers could bring him back next season, though Cedeno is out of options.
"He's been a guy we've had our eye on," Brewers assistant GM Matt Arnold said. "He has a long track record of getting left-handers out. Especially when the rosters expand, you can use this type of pitcher really effectively."
"Really, the more you look at this rule that we're going to play by starting (on Saturday), it really changes everything," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We start meetings about it because it changes a lot of the decisions we're making and how we make them. Certainly, with more players, it gives you the option to consider more one-hitter matchups, and I would say that about a number of our relievers."
The Brewers sent Connell, a 19-year-old outfielder, and Dominguez, a 22-year-old reliever, to the White Sox. Both had been playing at Rookie-level Helena and split this season between several Rookie affiliates; Connell slashing .239/.355/.432 in 155 total at-bats, and Dominguez posting a 0.82 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 33 innings.
To open a spot for Cedeno on their full 40-man roster, the Brewers outrighted infielder Nate Orf to Class AAA Colorado Springs.