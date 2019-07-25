MILWAUKEE — Before setting their sights on a weekend series with the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers had a most frustrating skid that needed addressed.
The bullpen made a lights-out appearance, Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura homered and Yasmani Grandal hit a go-ahead single to lift the Brewers to a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.
Grandal delivered his two-run single in the fifth, Josh Hader struck out five over two scoreless innings and Freddy Peralta pitched the ninth for his first save as Milwaukee avoided a three-game sweep and ended a five-game losing streak against Cincinnati.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reported after the game that Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Chacin was pulled after three innings with discomfort in his ribcage after swinging at a pitch and will join fellow starter Brandon Woodruff on the IL.
Woodruff is out until at least early September with a left oblique strain.
“Hopefully, it’s nothing major like ‘Woody,’” Chacin said.
Next up, however, are three home games against Chicago beginning Friday.
“There are still 60 games left, we’re not down to the wire,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “But it’s an important series, for sure, it’s against a team that’s ahead of us. So, we want to keep ourselves right there.”
With two on and two out in the fifth inning, Reds left-hander Amir Garrett walked Christian Yelich to load the bases. Grandal grounded a 3-2 fastball into left field, scoring two and putting the Brewers ahead.
Hader got the ball to Freddy Peralta, who has not allowed a run in his last five games. The right-hander has struck out 12 over 6⅔ innings in that span.
“I know the position the team was in that moment,” Peralta said. “That was a really good moment for me. It was an exciting moment, too, for me. It’s like a gift, is how I feel right now. I think I’m going to call my mom after this.”
Reds center fielder Nick Senzel led off the game with a single but was replaced by Phillip Ervin. Senzel appeared to be woozy, and the team said he left due to illness. Senzel missed games this season and last season because of migraines or vertigo.
Josh VanMeter hit his second homer and Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett had RBI hits to help Cincinnati build a 4-2 lead against Chacin.
VanMeter recorded a career-high three hits, with two RBIs. He is 6-for-12 since being recalled from Class AAA Louisville last Thursday, with two home runs and four RBIs.
Braun kept Milwaukee close with a two-run shot in the first, his 15th homer of the season.
The Brewers received a respite when Eugenio Suárez was given a planned day off, until he entered the game in the eighth and was struck out by Hader. Suárez has homered eight times in 16 games against Milwaukee this season, including two-run home runs in three consecutive at-bats over the first two games of the series.
Matt Albers (5-3) got one out for the win.
Reds right-hander Lucas Sims (1-1), making his second start of the season and his first since May 28, gave up five runs on three hits in 4⅔ innings, including the homers by Braun and Hiura. He retired 10 straight batters between the two home runs.
Sims made a flashy defensive play in the fifth, diving across the third-base line to catch Tyler Saladino’s foul bunt attempt.
Around the horn
Brewers batters entered Tuesday leading the NL in strikeouts. They struck out seven times Wednesday, pushing the team total to 987. ... Hader entered Wednesday with 88 strikeouts in 47⅔ innings, most among major league relievers. ... Brewers right-hander Taylor Williams was recalled from Class AAA San Antonio, and right-hander Burch Smith was optioned down.
Up next
The Brewers had not announced a starter to face the Cubs’ Jose Quintana (8-7, 4.42 ERA) on Friday in Milwaukee.