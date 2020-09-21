Brewers hit road not knowing how long they'll be gone

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Brewers prepared to hit the road Sunday following their 5-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals, they packed their luggage not entirely sure how long they'd be gone.

The Brewers wrap up the regular season with an eight-game stretch that starts Monday in Cincinnati and concludes with a five-game series in St. Louis. After that, the Brewers hope, will be a third consecutive playoff appearance which could take them to any number of locations for a three-game first-round series.

All of those games will be played in the home stadium of the four highest-seeded teams in each league with the final three rounds, including the World Series, being played at neutral sites in Texas and Southern California.

"It's really unique to pack and not know whether you'll be gone for a week or up to six weeks and also have no idea where you're going," Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun said. "It's a weird road trip to pack for because there's a big difference being gone for a week compared to being gone for six weeks."

Not that Braun, or anyone in the Brewers' clubhouse, is complaining. The team is well aware of the opportunity it has in the coming week, when the Brewers take on two teams they're battling for a National League playoff berth.