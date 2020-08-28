Brewers hit four home runs in rout of Pirates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Welcome back to the big leagues, Jacob Nottingham.

The catcher, called up earlier in the day when Manny Pina was placed on the injured list with a torn meniscus, started a major league game for the first time and marked the occasion with a two-run home run in the Milwaukee Brewers' 9-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at Miller Park.

Nottingham's fifth-inning blast was one of four home runs for the Brewers. Three came off Pirates left-hander Derek Holland (1-2), who allowed eight runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings.

Jedd Gyorko gave the Brewers the lead with a solo home run in the first inning and Ryan Braun hit his second of the season with two on and two out in the third. It was the 800th extra-base hit of his career.

Nottingham helped right-hander Corbin Burnes (1-0) navigate through six scoreless innings. Burnes held the Pirates to three hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 10.

J.T. Riddle broke up the shutout bid with a two-out home run to right, his first of the season, in the seventh off David Phelps.

Gyorko's second home run of the game restored Milwaukee's eight-run lead in the bottom of the inning.