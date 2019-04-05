MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun and Eric Thames hit three-run homers and the Milwaukee Brewers connected five times in all, outslugging the Cubs 13-10 Friday night at Miller Park and sending Chicago to its sixth straight loss.
Hernan Perez, Yasmani Grandal and Orlando Arcia also homered for the defending NL Central champions, who improved to 7-1. They have won nine of their last 12 games against the Cubs, including the division tiebreaker in October.
Jason Heyward, Daniel Descalso and Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who fell to 1-6.
Milwaukee wasted no time getting to starter Jose Quintana (0-1), with Christian Yelich hitting an RBI double in the first and scoring on Braun’s single.
Braun homered in a four-run second, and back-to-back home runs by Perez and Grandal made it 8-0 in the third. Quintana gave up eight earned runs, tying a career high, on eight hits and three walks.
Quintana entered the game 6-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 11 career starts against the Brewers, including 4-1 with a 1.55 ERA in six starts at Miller Park.
Descalso hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff in the fourth and Kris Bryant added an RBI double in the inning.
Chase Anderson (1-0) allowed one hit — a solo homer to Contreras — in three innings.
Arcia extended the Brewers’ lead to 10-5 with a two-run homer in the fifth. Thames made it 13-5 with a pinch-hit drive in the seventh.
The Cubs are five games below .500 for the first time since ending the 2014 season with a 73-89 record.
Up next
Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels will take the mound for the second time this season today. He gave up five runs in five innings on Sunday at Texas. Hamels is 7-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 15 career starts against the Brewers.
Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will make his second start of the season. Burnes had a no-decision in his first career start on Sunday against St. Louis. He gave up four runs and six hits, including three home runs, in five innings while striking out 12 and walking one.
Wall of Honor
Three former Brewers All-Stars will be inducted to the team’s Wall of Honor on Aug. 9 at Miller Park.
Hall of Fame reliever Trevor Hoffman and infielders J.J. Hardy and Rickie Weeks will take part in ceremonies prior to the game against the Texas Rangers.
In 2010, Hoffman became the first player in major league history to reach 600 saves. He represented the Brewers in the 2009 All-Star game and had 47 saves during a two-year stint in Milwaukee.
Hardy was selected by the Brewers in the second round of the 2001 draft and played in Milwaukee from 2005 to 2009, making the All-Star team in 2007. He spent 13 years in the majors, hitting 75 of his 188 career homers with the Brewers.
Weeks played 11 of his 14 seasons in Milwaukee after being selected second overall in the 2003 draft. He hit 148 homers with the Brewers and was an All-Star in 2011.
Once the trio is added, there will be 66 plaques on the Wall of Honor, which commemorates former Brewers players, coaches and executives who meet criteria based on service to the organization.
Around the horn
Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress (sore right shoulder) gave up two runs and two hits, including a home run, in 1⅓ innings in a rehab assignment for Class AAA San Antonio against Oklahoma City. ... The Brewers claimed left-handed reliever Donnie Hart off waivers from the Dodgers on Thursday and optioned him to San Antonio. To make room on a full 40-man roster, the Brewers shifted reliever Bobby Wahl (knee surgery) to the 60-day injured list.