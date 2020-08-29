Brewers hit 4 home runs in rout of Pirates

MILWAUKEE — Having scuffled their way through the first half of their 2020 season, the Milwaukee Brewers wanted to start the second half on a high note, especially with the team that swept them last weekend in town to begin a four-game series.
The Brewers got exactly the start they wanted, with the offense producing four home runs and right-hander Corbin Burnes striking out a season-high 10 batters in a 9-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at Miller Park.
“I think we kind of viewed today as the start of our September,” outfielder Ryan Braun said. “We’ve obviously been very successful the last few (Septembers). We’ve really been able to flip a switch and be our best down the stretch and I think we realized that starts today.”
After Jedd Gyorko hit the first of his two solo home runs in the first inning, Braun produced a three-run blast with two outs in the third inning that gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead.
“It was a huge moment,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Jedd hit the early homer and (we had the) lead, but it’s second and third, two out, and we were a strike away from zero runs there and a 1-0 game continues. That was the at-bat of the game.”
The home run was the 800th extra-base hit of Braun’s career.
“It’s definitely a cool accomplishment,” Braun said. “It just means that I’ve been around for a long time.”
Milwaukee added two more in the fourth when Jacob Nottinghgam homered to left. Mark Mathias broke the game wide open with a two-run double in the fifth, capping a rough day for Pirates left-hander Derek Holland, who struck out eight but allowed eight runs on six hits and four walks in five innings after holding the Brewers to three runs with 10 strikeouts over 10⅔ innings in two previous starts against Milwaukee this season.
“You face these pitchers a lot so there are no secrets,” Counsell said. “When you’re facing guys a lot, you’ve got to hit their mistakes, you’ve got to foul off their good pitches. That’s why you score.”
With the Brewers’ offense rolling, right-hander Corbin Burnes (1-0) was in a groove of his own, holding the Pirates to three hits over six innings, his longest outing of the season.
Helping Burnes along the way was Nottingham, who was in a major-league starting lineup for the first time just hours after he was called up to replace injured catcher Manny Pina.
“He had a nice offensive night but I thought he was better behind the plate,” Counsell said. “Thought he did a really nice job tonight. He was comfortable with Corbin, for sure. They worked really well together.”
Burnes and Nottingham were no strangers. They had worked together previously in the minor leagues as well as during spring training and again recently during the Brewers’ summer camp.
That familiarity paid off, Burnes said.
“He was awesome,” Burnes said. “Having thrown against these guys (the Pirates) my last time out I had a pretty good plan of what I wanted to do. We went over that a little bit and he was great back there calling the game.”
J.T. Riddle ended the shutout bid with a two-out home run to right in the seventh off David Phelps.
Gyorko’s second home run of the game restored Milwaukee’s eight-run lead in the bottom of the inning.
“What was great about tonight was it was Braun, it was Jacob Nottingham, it was Mark Mathias, it was Jedd Gyorko,” Counsell said. “That’s how we’re going to score. It’s going to be a bunch of guys. It has to be like that because one guy is not going to be capable of doing all the work on a baseball team. I like nights like this when we get a bunch of guys doing good things. Hopefully, those are good signs.”
Pina sidelined
Pina will miss the remainder of the regular season after tearing the meniscus in his right leg Thursday night.
Pina sustained the injury getting back to second base on a pickoff play in the second inning of Milwaukee’s 6-0 loss in the second game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds. He left the game to be evaluated, then left the stadium on crutches.
“When I touched the base, I knew right away that something happened with my knee,” Pina said Friday. “I didn’t feel too much pain after the game but when I was back in my apartment trying to sleep, it was very painful.”
An MRI performed Friday revealed the tear, which manager Craig Counsell said was the lesser of two possible injuries but would nonetheless require surgery, leaving Pina sidelined for at least the next four weeks.
“Manny will be fine,” Counsell said. “It’s not going to linger for him, and that’s good news.”
More roster moves
The Brewers designated right-handed reliever Justin Grimm for assignment and released utility man Brock Holt, who had recently been designated for assignment.
