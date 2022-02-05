 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Brewers hire Rickie Weeks, Pedro Álvarez for player development roles

  • 0
Rickie Weeks, Ryan Braun, AP generic file photo

Milwaukee's Rickie Weeks is congratulated by Ryan Braun after hitting a three-run homer against the Dodgers during the eighth inning of the Brewers' 9-3 victory on Friday Aug. 8, 2014 at Miller Park.

 DARREN HAUCK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee second baseman Rickie Weeks rejoined the Brewers on Friday as an assistant in player development.

The Brewers also hired former Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Pedro Álvarez as an assistant in baseball operations and player development.

Weeks played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-14. He was selected an All-Star in 2011.

He later played for the Seattle Mariners (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016) and Tampa Bay Rays (2017). Weeks finished with a .246 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, 161 homers, 474 RBIs and 132 steals.

Álvarez played for the Pirates from 2010-15 and with the Orioles from 2016-18. He made the All-Star Game in 2013, when his 36 homers tied for the National League lead.

People are also reading…

Álvarez had a career batting average of .236 with a .310 on-base percentage, 162 homers and 472 RBIs.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics