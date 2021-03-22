Brewers have difficult decision to make on Daniel Vogelbach

With less than a week left before the Brewers head to Milwaukee for Opening Day, manager Craig Counsell knows there are some difficult conversations ahead as the roster is finalized.
"There's going to be some bad news this week," Counsell said. "It's always hard."
The most difficult decision might be what to do with Daniel Vogelbach, who had impressive numbers over the final two weeks of last season after Milwaukee claimed him off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. The 28-year-old is out of minor league options, so the Brewers have two choices: add him to the roster or risk losing him on waivers.
Vogelbach profiles as a designated hitter but with that option not available to National League teams this season, Vogelbach would be limited to backing up Keston Hiura at first base or pinch hitting if he made the roster.
Vogelbach is acutely aware of the situation but insists he's focused only on getting ready for the season.
"If I'm being 100% honest, I haven't even thought of it," Vogelbach said. "It’s just something that I can’t really control, and if I start worrying about stuff I can’t control then I lose focus on what I can control and this spring wouldn’t have been any good at all. It would have just spiraled."
He's performed well this spring, batting .259 with a home run, five RBIs, an .875 OPS, three strikeouts and six walks in 30 plate appearances. But after Vogelbach batted .328 with four home runs and a .987 OPS in 19 games down the stretch last season, the Brewers were already confident in his offensive abilities. What they needed to see was whether he could handle playing first base on a somewhat regular basis.
Since breaking into the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners in 2016, Vogelbach has appeared in 244 games but only 90 of those have come at first base, where he's made 77 starts.
"In a sense, (not knowing whether or not there will be a DH) has been really good for him because he's forced to understand that this is real and he's going to have to play first base (if he makes the team)," Counsell said. "He's been real diligent about his practice ... he's done a decent job over there."
Vogelbach has put in a significant amount of work at first base this spring.
"I definitely feel like I’m better over there than I was at the beginning of camp," he said.
The bigger challenge, from Vogelbach's perspective, is having to adapt to a pinch-hitting role. He is a career .194 hitter (6-for-34) with a home run and 10 RBIs in pinch-hitting situations, including 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in 2020.
"I’ve talked to a few people about it," Vogelbach said. "The biggest thing is whether I’m hitting in the first inning or the ninth inning, just do my research on pitchers, have an approach and go up there and stick to my approach. That’s kind of how I feel about hitting in general — have a plan and stick to your plan and if they beat you, I’d rather them beat me with me going up there having a plan and they just beat me."
On the field
Vogelbach helped his cause Monday, hitting a two-run home run off Triston McKenzie in the Brewers' 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark.
Tyrone Taylor and Avisail Garcia also homered for the Brewers while right-hander Brandon Woodruff (1-0) allowed two runs, including a solo home run to Franmil Reyes, on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts over six innings.
"That lineup was a really good test for me," Woodruff said. "I started out really slow. I didn’t think I was too crisp, then I found something in the fourth inning warming up and something just kind of clicked. Everything was pretty sharp (afterward)."
Brent Suter and Josh Hader followed Woodruff with scoreless innings, striking out two batters apiece.
Around the horn
Outfielder Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the lineup Monday. ... After battling a sore knee the last few days, utility man Daniel Robertson also was back for the Brewers Monday and went 1-for-2 with a walk. ... Counsell said he's yet to make a final decision on how the starting rotation will line up behind Woodruff and right-hander Corbin Burnes, who are scheduled for the first two games of the regular season.
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.