Brewers have difficult decision to make on Daniel Vogelbach

With less than a week left before the Brewers head to Milwaukee for Opening Day, manager Craig Counsell knows there are some difficult conversations ahead as the roster is finalized.

"There's going to be some bad news this week," Counsell said. "It's always hard."

The most difficult decision might be what to do with Daniel Vogelbach, who had impressive numbers over the final two weeks of last season after Milwaukee claimed him off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. The 28-year-old is out of minor league options, so the Brewers have two choices: add him to the roster or risk losing him on waivers.

Vogelbach profiles as a designated hitter but with that option not available to National League teams this season, Vogelbach would be limited to backing up Keston Hiura at first base or pinch hitting if he made the roster.

Vogelbach is acutely aware of the situation but insists he's focused only on getting ready for the season.

"If I'm being 100% honest, I haven't even thought of it," Vogelbach said. "It’s just something that I can’t really control, and if I start worrying about stuff I can’t control then I lose focus on what I can control and this spring wouldn’t have been any good at all. It would have just spiraled."