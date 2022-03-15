Brewers have deal with free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen, ESPN reports

Outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN.

McCutchen became a free agent when the Philadelphia Phillies declined a club option for the 2022 season in November.

McCutchen had signed a $50 million, three-year contract with Philadelphia in December 2018. With the option declined, he got a $3 million buyout instead of a $15 million salary.

McCutchen hit .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBIs in three seasons in Philadelphia.

At age 34 in 2021, McCutchen showed that he still offers patience and power at the plate. He ranked in the 94th percentile among MLB hitters in chase rate and the 97th percentile in walk rate, with only six qualifiers topping his 14.1% in the latter category. His 27 homers were his most since 2017, reaching the 20 mark for the ninth time in his career.

Rortvedt to Yankees

Former Verona athlete Ben Rortvedt was part of a trade late Sunday night in which the New York Yankees sent catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela to Minnesota with the Twins sending former MVP third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the 24-year-old Rortvedt to the Bronx.

Rortvedt, a second-round pick by the Twins in 2016, made his major league debut last season, hitting .169 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 89 at-bats. He was named the top defensive catcher in the Twins organization.