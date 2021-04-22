Brewers hang on to beat Padres, sweep 3-game series in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer, Jace Peterson hit a solo shot and six pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.
San Diego right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall.
Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series, none by the bullpen. Adrian Houser allowed both San Diego runs Wednesday in 4⅔ innings, and the bullpen shut out the Padres the rest of the way. The relievers struck out 11.
“We played a good series,’’ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after sweeping a three-game set at Petco Park for the second time in the past three visits. “You have to play good to beat teams like this. We pitched exceptionally and we got some home runs. That was the story of the series. We played really well.”
Milwaukee won 3-1 Monday night and 6-0 Tuesday night.
Padres manager Jayce Tingler was ejected in the eighth after he calmly walked out to argue balls and strikes with home plate umpire Tom Hallion.
The Padres loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth but failed to score. Brad Boxberger struck out Tommy Pham before J.P. Feyereisen came on and struck out pinch hitter Wil Myers and Victor Caratini.
San Diego had runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth before Eric Hosmer struck out to end the game, giving Josh Hader a hard-earned third save.
“It was a real group effort pitching-wise today,’’ Counsell said. “The bullpen guys did a really nice job. They picked each other up.”
The Padres stranded 12 runners. They lead the NL with 162 runners stranded in 18 games.
“It’s been our Achilles’ heel,’’ Tingler said. “The guys continue to battle, but we haven’t been able to cash in. Maybe sometimes we’re trying to do too much. It’s certainly frustrating, but we’re going to continue to stay positive because we know this is going to turn in the right direction.”
Lamet appeared to be pitching well against the Brewers, striking out four after a single to start the game. He threw 19 strikes out of 29 pitches, reaching 97 mph on his fastball.
“He was feeling good, but it began tightening up on him in the second inning,’’ Tingler said. “His fastball was salty today. Through all that he’s been through, it’s really the first setback of any kind he’s had. But it’s hard to simulate the adrenaline of an actual game. We’ll have more info in a couple of days, but hopefully he can continue to pitch. It’s day to day.’’
Tingler said Lamet will get an MRI.
The 28-year-old Lamet had not pitched since leaving his final start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missing the playoffs. He received multiple opinions that surgery wasn’t needed and underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy in the offseason.
Lamet had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and didn’t return until the second half of 2019.
His quick exit came a day after left-hander Adrian Morejon had Tommy John surgery.
Brent Suter (1-1) got the win with four strikeouts in 1⅓ innings. Keone Kela (2-1) took the loss.
Narvaez connected for his third homer in the sixth, giving Milwaukee a 3-2 lead. Peterson hit an RBI single in the fourth and a two-out drive in the sixth.
“You don’t win the championship in April,’’ Padres third baseman Manny Machado said. “We just have to keep grinding. We just need a spark. We need one thing to click.”
Around the horn
Veteran utilityman Dee Strange-Gordon signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee and will be assigned to the team’s alternate training site. “He gives us another infielder with experience,’’ Counsell said. “We’ll get him going and he’ll be available to us if the needs arises.” ... Brewers shortstop Luis Urias remains sidelined after injuring his right calf when he hit a home run Monday night.
Up next
The Brewers get a day off before starting a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Left-hander Brett Anderson (2-1, 2.65 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Brewers vs. right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 6.92).
A new era: Miller Park name change sinks in as American Family Field signage erected
How much for the sign? https://t.co/Cxc3y0cJJe— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
This is what I envision when I think about bringing the Miller Park sign home... pic.twitter.com/XoMElU6FOj— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
For those who say- "It will always be Miller Park to me."— Mike Heller (@HellerSports) January 27, 2021
Remember...Miller Park was a paid sponsorship name.
Lambeau Field is an unpaid name.
Camp Randall is an unpaid name.
The FieldHouse was an unpaid name.
I'm good with American Family Field#Brewers https://t.co/3Tx1ajaGcc
Somebody asked me how I felt about the Miller Park name change ... pic.twitter.com/6kuyHfgvno— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 27, 2021
I was wondering way their plan was with all the stuff, like every cup holder has a Miller park sticker, I think it would be extremely tacky to just place a sticker over top of it, im building a bar for my garage this summer I’d like about 6 of those— Just Jeff (@Crew8235) January 27, 2021
It looks cool but I’m still calling it Miller Park— Kyle Hoffenbecker (@KHoffenbecker) January 27, 2021
So what happens to the Miller Park signage? It better not go to a dump. pic.twitter.com/xZXZ2K7hNT— Joe Zenzola (@RadioJoeSports) January 27, 2021
This is going to take some getting used to...🥲#AmericanFamilyField #MillerPark https://t.co/Q4eSuZa0SG pic.twitter.com/s7I4nN3a69— 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) January 27, 2021
I had a visceral reaction to this.— Jennifer Griswold (@griswoldkmtv) January 27, 2021
I went to the first game at Miller Park (exhibition game not opening day). They played the Space Odyssey theme song to show how the roof opened/closed.
I've apparently hit the "change-is-hard" phase of life that requires me to share memories. https://t.co/n1PA1LnaH3
I get it, but Miller Park is so much more fun to say.— Tavi (@szn_baseball) January 27, 2021
Side note: eating at the Restaurant To Be Named Later has been added to my baseball bucket list. https://t.co/fPCOIDYvjl
Ahh nice to see the "it'll always be Miller Park to me" crowd is out in full force today... Fun— Jake Schwall (@jake_schwall) January 27, 2021
I slept in a Walmart parking lot for Milwaukee warped tour near Miller Park and being able to see it in the morning was something I’ll remember forever. https://t.co/y9FE8nD4kh— Adrián C (@JackieLegs13) January 27, 2021
I like it. It doesn't top Miller Park, but I understand why the change was made & I'm on board with it. #RollWithTheNew— Jeff Hinnendael (@J_Hinnendael) January 27, 2021
Miller Park made so much sense for the Brewers. This feels like a theme park more than a ballpark https://t.co/4q3CaIQHIn— MiLB Tonight (@MilbTonight) January 27, 2021