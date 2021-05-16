Brewers hang on to beat Braves, avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday at American Family Field.

It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowing two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2. Brent Suter came in and, after two fielder's-choice grounders that resulted in zero outs, surrendered a grand slam to center by NL MVP Freddie Freeman that made it 8-7.

The Brewers shook off their highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season and got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain's two-run single in the seventh. The Braves added a run in the eighth against Devin Williams and another in the ninth against Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras with two on base for his ninth save.

Peralta (4-1) held Atlanta to two hits and a walk while recording eight strikeouts for a third consecutive appearance. Since allowing a season-high five runs over four innings against the Phillies on May 5, the right-hander has thrown 13 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a pair of walks.