Brewers hang on to beat Braves, avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday at American Family Field.
It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowing two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2. Brent Suter came in and, after two fielder's-choice grounders that resulted in zero outs, surrendered a grand slam to center by NL MVP Freddie Freeman that made it 8-7.
The Brewers shook off their highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season and got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain's two-run single in the seventh. The Braves added a run in the eighth against Devin Williams and another in the ninth against Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras with two on base for his ninth save.
Peralta (4-1) held Atlanta to two hits and a walk while recording eight strikeouts for a third consecutive appearance. Since allowing a season-high five runs over four innings against the Phillies on May 5, the right-hander has thrown 13 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a pair of walks.
Huascar Ynoa (4-2) allowed a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over 4⅓ innings. He had surrendered just one earned run over his previous three outings.
Cain had three hits and scored twice, Kolten Wong went 3-for-5 and scored three times, and Omar Narvaez also had three hits for the Brewers, who had scored a total of four runs over the previous three games while going 1-for-24 with runners in scoring position.
Daniel Vogelbach had a two-run double in the third, Narvaez made it 3-0 with a double in the fourth and Garcia hit a two-run homer off Ynoa in the fifth.
Freeman's homer was his 11th of the season, trailing only teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL.
From the infirmary
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (sore back) will be re-assessed during the team’s day off Monday. Yelich started a third straight game for Class AAA Nashville on Sunday and went 0-for-2. ... Acuña played for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays. He was held out of the lineup for a third straight game but struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth.
Up next
The Brewers open a five-game trip Tuesday with the first of two games at Kansas City. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64) gets the start.