Brewers hang on against Diamondbacks to win three-game series

PHOENIX — Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Wednesday.

The hard-throwing Woodruff (6-3) continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run. He walked two, struck out nine and had a single in the fifth inning that scored Jace Peterson to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Woodruff has been one of the best pitchers in the big leagues this season, giving up just 51 hits in 95 innings. His ERA improved to 1.89. The 28-year-old overpowered many of the D-backs batters with fastballs and hard sinkers that were consistently around 95 to 98 mph.

Josh Hader worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

Milwaukee pushed into sole possession of first place in the NL Central with a 42-33 record, one-half game in front of the Chicago Cubs.

The Diamondbacks have dropped 19 of their last 20 games and 42 of their past 48. Their record fell to 21-55 and they’re on pace to lose more than 115 times this season.