Brewers hang on against Diamondbacks to win 3-game series

While Woodruff’s hitting has been a struggle this year, pitching hasn’t been a problem. He’s been one of the best in the big leagues, giving up just 51 hits in 95 innings. His ERA improved to 1.89. The 28-year-old overpowered many of the D-backs batters with fastballs and hard sinkers that were consistently around 95 to 98 mph.

“When he starts mixing, it makes it tough,” D-backs first baseman Christian Walker said. “He threw the ball well. We knew what we were up against. It was hard to get a rally going.”

Josh Hader worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

Milwaukee pushed into sole possession of first place in the NL Central with a 42-33 record, one-half game in front of the Chicago Cubs.

The Diamondbacks have dropped 19 of their past 20 games and 42 of their past 48. Their record fell to 21-55 and they’re on pace to lose more than 115 times this season.

Left-hander Caleb Smith (2-3) took the loss despite a good outing, giving up just one run over six innings. He gave up four hits, walked four and struck out six. He’s been one of the team’s better pitchers since rejoining the rotation, giving up eight runs over 26⅓ innings over five starts.