MILWAUKEE – Robin Yount knows as well as anyone that postseason runs in Milwaukee are to be savored.
Yount, of course, was a key figure in the franchise’s first two playoff appearances in 1981 and ’82 and was the American League MVP on the ’82 team that went to the World Series before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.
At the time it seemed reasonable to expect there would be other opportunities, but that never happened through the last 11 years of his career.
So Yount, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday’s Game 7 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, is soaking in every moment of this Brewers team’s playoff run.
“I’m sure not just for me personally, but for everybody here in Wisconsin this is a big deal,” said Yount, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999. “We’re not like some of the bigger franchises that experience this stuff a little more often than we have over Brewer history.
“So when a team is this good and plays this well in the playoff atmosphere, we’re all excited. I’m as excited as anybody.”
Indeed, it was that prospect of playing in the postseason that nearly caused him to leave the Brewers as a free agent following the 1989 season.
“The one time I almost went free agent was because I wanted to experience this again,” Yount said. “And I didn’t feel like it was going to happen in the next few years that I had left when I played.”
Ultimately, he passed up a reported offer of more than $16 million for five years from the California Angels in favor a $9.6 million 3-year deal from the Brewers.
“It was the right thing to do at that point in my career,” Yount said. “Mr. (Bud) Selig convinced me it was the right thing to do. The fans of this community and Wisconsin convinced me it was the right thing to do. And as bad as I wanted to go chase that ring, after I had made the decision to stay, I knew it was the right thing to do.”
Quiet contributor
Craig Counsell was just 12 when the Brewers made it to the 1982 World Series, but he’s convinced he played a part in that accomplishment.
Counsell, whose father, John, worked for the Brewers from 1979-85, would come to games at County Stadium and developed a routine of going up one of the ramps in right field when the Brewers needed a rally. It was from that vantage point that he witnessed Cecil Cooper’s two-run single in the seventh inning that gave Milwaukee its winning run in Game 5 of the ALCS against the California Angels.
“That was my lucky spot to try and get some runs,” Counsell said. “And that’s when Cooper got the hit. I thought it was lucky at the time. I’d found the spot. Didn’t work in the World Series, but I found the spot in the ALCS.
“But it’s a routine. It’s not superstition, I want to be clear with that. So that’s probably my fondest memory of that time.”
Arcia back on track
Orlando Arcia entered the season as part of the Brewers young core of players going forward. And with good reason. Not only was he and elite defensive shortstop, hitting .277 with 15 home runs in his first full major league season in 2017.
But that all was in doubt after a miserable start that led him to be sent back to the minors twice, heading down at the end of June with a .197 average. Over the coming weeks his name came up in trade rumors.
He returned to the Brewers in late July after hitting .341 in 22 games for Colorado Springs and gradually began to reassert himself. He hit .309 over the last two months of the season and entered Game 7 of the NLCS with a 15-game hitting streak (20-for-56, .357).
Counsell attributed Arcia’s turnaround to a change in his approach at the plate and the boost in confidence that came with some success.
“He just got to a point this season where he gave away too many at-bats,” Counsell said. “There were at-bats that he just flat out gave them away.
“And really since his recall it’s just been much better. Everybody has an at-bat that doesn’t look good, but he had too many of them. I think he’s done a better job of staying out of those at-bats and that’s led to more success. In a streak like this, he’s got some confidence going right now and I think we can all sense that.”
Bless this roof
With snow showers swirling around early in the day and temperatures dipping into the 30s in the evening, Brewers fans had reason again to be thankful for the retractable roof at Miller Park.
Former baseball commissioner Bud Selig was reminiscing the night before about the battle to have the roof included in the plans for the stadium.
The distinctive fan-shaped roof is a big part of the stadium’s identity, but it also added a significant amount to the original construction cost of about $400 million.
“The roof became a very contentious issue,” said Selig, recalling the time he brought a group of business leaders to Madison to talk with legislators. “They wanted to take the roof off. It was unpleasant. It was tough.
“It was painful to get, but well worth it. And I’m glad we have it.”
To which Yount said amen.
“Do you know what it’s like outside?” Yount said. “Can you imagine a game of this magnitude and we’d have to play in what’s outside tonight?”
For the record, game time temperature outside was 37 degrees. Inside Miller Park it was 64 degrees.