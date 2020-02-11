Brewers go to spring training with plethora of new players

PHOENIX — Craig Counsell is ready to get back into the kitchen.

Counsell, the Milwaukee Brewers' manager, likes to compare his teams to soups; different combinations of ingredients and seasonings that when mixed and given time to meld together, can provide a tantalizing result.

And this season, Counsell will have his work cut out for him as the Brewers will open spring training camp with a plethora of new players that are expected to mesh with a returning core that includes right fielder Christian Yelich, closer Josh Hader and second baseman Keston Hirua and lead the team to a third consecutive playoff appearance.

"We’re going to be good," Counsell said during the team's annual On Deck fan festival last month. "I think we are set up really well.''

Brewers pitchers and catchers will report to spring training camp on Wednesday, with position players set to report on Monday. The first full-team workout is scheduled for Tuesday.

Milwaukee will open the Cactus League season on Feb. 22 against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Arizona.