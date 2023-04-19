SEATTLE — Willy Adames drove in the go-ahead run for Milwaukee in the top of the 11th inning and the Brewers defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-5 Tuesday night.

Joey Weimer scored on Adames’ RBI groundout to shortstop against Mariners reliever Justin Topa (0-1). Adames finished with two hits and three RBIs, with a run-scoring double in the third and a solo homer in the sixth.

Christian Yelich hit a leadoff home run against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, and made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the top of the third. Yelich then scored on Adames’ double to push the Milwaukee lead to three.

Seattle erased the deficit with a four-run bottom of the third as Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double, Teoscar Hernández hit a sacrifice fly and Tommy La Stella blooped an RBI single into left field to put the Mariners ahead before Adames tied it again in the sixth.

Gilbert allowed five hits and four earned runs over six innings, while striking out eight. Colin Rea allowed four runs over five innings for Milwaukee, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Garrett Mitchell scored in the 10th to give the Brewers the lead, but Ty France tied it back up the next inning with a sacrifice fly.

Bryse Wilson (1-0) got the win for Milwaukee.

Trainer's room

Brewers: Transferred infielder Luis Urías (hamstring) to the 60-day IL.

Mariners: Infielder/outfielders Dylan Moore (oblique) began a rehab assignment Tuesday at Single-A Everett. … Outfielder Taylor Trammell (hand) made his season debut at Triple-A Tacoma. … Right-hander Andrés Muñoz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session and will go on a rehab assignment soon.

Transactions

Milwaukee: Claimed right-hander J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Seattle and assigned him to Triple-A Nashville.

Seattle: Recalled left-hander Tayler Saucedo from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned right-hander Darren McCaughan.

Up next

Left-hander Eric Lauer will start Wednesday for Milwaukee. He is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA through three starts. Left-hander Marco Gonzales returns for Seattle, after giving up six hits and one earned run over 5⅔ innings in his last start on April 8.