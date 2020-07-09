Brewers GM David Stearns says roster is built to deal with the unexpected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — David Stearns knows the Milwaukee Brewers have been fortunate during Major League Baseball's coronavirus reboot.

Though two players tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the start of summer camp last week, the team reported no positive results during intake testing and, were able to avoid the testing delays that led several teams to delay the start of their workouts.

On top of all that, the Brewers opened their camp without any significant injury problems.

So far, so good, but that doesn't mean the Brewers' general manager is ready for a victory lap.

"We've been fortunate that, by and large, things have gone smoothly for us and they've gone as planned," Stearns said Thursday afternoon during a video conference with reporters. "The truth is we don't know what that's going to look like once the season starts."

There are still two weeks before the Brewers open the 2020 season on July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. That leaves plenty of time for things to take an unfortunate turn, but Stearns believes that the Brewers are prepared for any possibility.