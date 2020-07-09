Brewers GM David Stearns says roster is built to deal with the unexpected

MILWAUKEE — David Stearns knows the Milwaukee Brewers have been fortunate during Major League Baseball's coronavirus reboot.
Though two players tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the start of summer camp last week, the team reported no positive results during intake testing and, were able to avoid the testing delays that led several teams to delay the start of their workouts.
On top of all that, the Brewers opened their camp without any significant injury problems.
So far, so good, but that doesn't mean the Brewers' general manager is ready for a victory lap.
"We've been fortunate that, by and large, things have gone smoothly for us and they've gone as planned," Stearns said Thursday afternoon during a video conference with reporters. "The truth is we don't know what that's going to look like once the season starts."
There are still two weeks before the Brewers open the 2020 season on July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. That leaves plenty of time for things to take an unfortunate turn, but Stearns believes that the Brewers are prepared for any possibility.
"One of the things we prioritize in a normal circumstance is trying to prepare for the unexpected," Stearns said. "We know crazy things are going to happen, we just don’t know what they’re going to be.
"We obviously had no idea we were going to be dealing with a pandemic and the type of disruptions we have encountered. With that said, I think the same principle applies: We have to be ready for the unexpected. We think our roster is built to deal with the unexpected."
Player pool grows
The Brewers added 12 players to their player pool Thursday.
The group includes: pitchers Clayton Andrews, Phil Bickford, Dylan File, Antoine Kelly, Angel Perdomo, Ethan Small and Trey Supak; catcher Mario Feliciano; infielder Brice Turang; outfielders Thomas Dillard, Tristen Lutz and Corey Ray.
All 12 will report to the team's Alternate Training Facility at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, which Stearns said is set to open next week for intake testing with workouts to begin the following weekend.
Many of those players are lower-level minor league prospects who aren't likely to see action at the big league level this season but are being added to the pool to help them continue their development without a minor league season.
The additions leave the Brewers with two open slots in their 60-man player pool. Stearns said the team was weighing its options for the last two spots, and had not made a decision on whether to add first-round draft pick Garrett Mitchell, who signed with the Brewers Wednesday night.
"Garrett’s in the discussion, but we really haven’t determined what that full group is going to look like," Stearns said. "We’re also likely to leave ourselves a little bit of space on that list and evaluate what happens as we go through the rest of camp.
Players currently in big league camp who don't make the 30-man Opening Day roster will also transfer to Appleton, which will serve as the team's de facto farm system this season.
Quiet on the trade front
Baseball's transactional moratorium ended more than a week ago but the transaction wire has been relatively quiet so far.
Stearns said that was to be expected as most general managers are still trying to adjust to the new normal and getting through the first few days of summer camp.
"Discussions may pick up towards the end of (camp) but at this point, most teams' focus is really on the health and safety aspect of the operation," Stearns said. "This is still very new and we need to make sure that we have that buttoned down.
On the field
Brandon Woodruff was one of the starters for the Brewers' second situational scrimmage of camp.
Woodruff worked five "innings" during the controlled event, hitting a high note when he struck out Christian Yelich on a high slider.
The Brewers will continue their intrasquad, situation scrimmages through the weekend.
2021 schedule
Days after the 60-game 2020 schedule was announced, the Brewers unveiled their 2021 slate, which will begin Thursday, April 1 with an interleague series against the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.
Next year's schedule also includes nine April meetings with the Cubs and 10 with the St. Louis Cardinals in September — with three of those coming n St. Louis during the final week of the regular season.
The Brewers finish the season with a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
It will mark the third time in franchise history that the Brewers opened a season against the Twins and the first time in franchise history that the team opened its season with an interleague opponent.
Minor leaguers
The Brewers' player development staff and minor league coaches have been working to keep the organization's minor league talent in baseball shape throughout the shutdown and are continuing that process now that the minor league season has been cancelled.
Each player in the system has a personalized workout plan, Stearns said, and in the case for some pitchers, are able to closely replicate the workload of a normal minor league season.
"Some of them have better access to facilities than others, and that’s the challenge that we have to work with," Stearns said. "Some are forced to work out in their garage or their apartments or play catch in their backyards but we’ve done our best to individualize programs and development plans for each of our Minor League players."
Players are allowed to sign with independent league teams this season, should they choose. But they will likely not be able to utilize the Brewers' spring training and player development facility in Phoenix, which remains limited to those receiving medical treatment.
"That’s where it’s going to stand at this point," Stearns said. "We do not have the ability to allow other players to work out there or train there not requiring immediate medical assistance. So it’s going to be a slimmed-down operation for a while and I don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon."
